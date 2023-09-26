MCVITIES JAFFA CAKES CHERRY 10 CAKES

10 Light Sponge Cakes with Dark Crackly Chocolate and a Cherry Flavour Centre United Biscuits (UK) Limited, a pladis company pladisglobal.com www.123healthybalance.com

McVitie's Jaffa Cakes: Chocolate on top, sponge on the bottom and a tangy cherry fruity bit in the middle.

The rube red rebel of the Jaffa crew. Packed with flavour, take your tastebuds on a wild ride. Shout out to the nibblers, the top downers, the insider outers, the let-it-melt-in-the-mouthers. The all-the-way-arounders, the inside excavators and the gone in one biters. McVitie's are the "True Originals" of the biscuit world. We've been crafting the UK's favourite biscuits and cakes since 1839.

Suitable for Vegetarians

Ingredients

Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Dark Chocolate (19%) [Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Butter Oil (Milk), Cocoa Butter, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithin, E476), Natural Flavouring], Sugar, Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Whole Egg, Water, Dextrose, Concentrated Orange Juice, Glucose Syrup, Vegetable Oils (Sunflower, Palm), Humectant (Glycerine), Acid (Citric Acid), Gelling Agent (Pectin), Raising Agents (Ammonium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Dried Whole Egg, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrates), Vegetable Extracts (Black Carrot, Radish), Natural Cherry Flavouring, Colour (Curcumin), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin)

Allergy Information

For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

Typical number of cakes per pack: 10

Net Contents

10 x Jaffa Cakes