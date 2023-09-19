GetPro Caramel High Protein Pudding 180g

Caramel Flavour Dairy Dessert with Sweetener Contains 18g of protein per serving With an indulgent caramel flavour for full on taste Supports muscle maintenance and growth*** Low in fat with no added sugars** Source of magnesium High in calcium With 18g of protein, and a deliciously indulgent caramel flavour, discover our irresistibly flavoursome GetPro high protein pudding - a tasty way to support your active lifestyle. Protein-packed, GetPro protein pudding supports muscle maintenance and growth*** after your workout ends. Whether you’re back from a run or the gym, our caramel flavour pudding is a great high protein post workout snack. It’s also low in fat and has no added sugars**, so the only limits you’ll be pushing are the ones to reach your personal best. Sprinkle with crunchy almonds or toasted coconut flakes for the ultimate post workout treat. **Contains naturally occurring sugars ***GetPRO contains protein which contributes to the maintenance and growth of muscle mass. Enjoy as part of a balanced diet and healthy lifestyle. Explore the full GetPro range For more high protein full on flavour, why not explore the full GetPro range? From protein yoghurt and protein mousse, to protein drinks and delicious velvety puddings, there’s something for everyone, as well as a variety of delicious flavours to choose from. GetPro - a great-tasting way to get more from your workout.

Enjoy as part of a balanced diet and healthy lifestyle.

GETPRO’S RANGE OF HIGH TASTE, HIGH PROTEIN POST-WORKOUT SNACKS HAS BEEN DESIGNED WITH SCIENTISTS TOHELP YOU GET MORE FROM YOUR EXERCISE, AFTER EACH SESSION ENDS***. BECAUSE WHATEVER YOUR SPORT, NO MATTER YOUR LEVEL, OPTIMISING YOUR NUTRITION AT THE RIGHT TIME WILL SUPPORT THE MAINTENANCE AND GROWTH OF MUSCLE MASS***. FROM SMOOTH AND DELICIOUS DRINKS, SHAKES AND YOGHURTS, TO TASTY MOUSSES AND PUDDINGS, WE’VE CREATED A FORMAT AND FLAVOUR TO SUIT YOU, GREAT FOR AT HOME AND ON THE GO. SO, YOU TREAT YOURSELF AFTER EACH WORKOUT WITH A REWARD THAT IS MORE THAN JUST A REWARD. NEW GETPRO. FULL ON PROTEIN. FULL ON TASTE. ***GetPRO contains protein which contributes to the maintenance and growth of muscle mass. Enjoy as part of a balanced diet and healthy lifestyle.

For full on protein and full on taste, try GetPro caramel flavour high protein pudding 180g

Pack size: 180G

Contains protein which contributes to the maintenance and growth of muscle mass

0% Added Sugars Low Fat Source of Magnesium

Ingredients

Skimmed Milk (87%), Milk Protein, Modified Maize Starch, Cream (Milk), Trimagnesium Citrate, Stabilisers (Sodium Phosphates, Triphosphates, Diphosphates), Flavouring, Colours (Sulphite Ammonia Caramel, Carotenes, Paprika Extract), Salt, Sweetener (Sucralose)

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients underlined.

Net Contents

180g ℮

Additives