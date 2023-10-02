Merchant Gourmet Aromatic Korean-Style Vegetables & Mixed Grains 400g

Frozen cooked brown and black rice with mixed vegetables and cooked barley, coated in a spicy soy sauce. Find more recipe inspiration at merchant-gourmet.com

Korean-Style Vegetables & Mixed Grains We've spent over 25 years sourcing the best-tasting ingredients from around. the globe. Today, we continue to inspire people to eat more plants by making delicious, nutritious food that's simple to prepare. Sweet, aromatic and packed with vibrant veg. We've combined sugar snap peas, edamame beans, pepper, broccoli, brown and black rice with soy sauce and ginger to create this zingy mix.

1 of Your 5-a-Day Enjoy on its own or with your favourite protein Calories 212 per serving Source of protein Source of fibre Low in fat Vegetarian Society Approved - Vegan

Pack size: 400G

Source of protein Source of fibre Low in fat

Ingredients

Cooked Brown Rice (12%) (Water, Brown Rice), Sugar Snap Peas (12%), Edamame Beans (11%) (Soya), Cooked Black Rice (10%) (Water, Black Rice), Cooked Barley (10%) (Water, Barley), Red Pepper (10%), Broccoli (10%), Water, Spring Onion (5%), Korean Style Sauce (Soy Sauce (4.0%) [Water, Edamame Beans (Soya), Wheat, Salt], Garlic Purée [Garlic, Water, Salt], Ginger Purée [Ginger, Water, White Wine Vinegar, Citrus Fibre], Agave Syrup, Yeast, Onion, Caramelised Sugar, Black Pepper, Ginger, Potato Starch), Chopped Chilli (0.5%)

Allergy Information

For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

Serves 2 (200g per serving)

Net Contents

400g ℮

Preparation and Usage