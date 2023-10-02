We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

image 1 of Merchant Gourmet Aromatic Korean-Style Vegetables & Mixed Grains 400g
image 1 of Merchant Gourmet Aromatic Korean-Style Vegetables & Mixed Grains 400gimage 2 of Merchant Gourmet Aromatic Korean-Style Vegetables & Mixed Grains 400g

Merchant Gourmet Aromatic Korean-Style Vegetables & Mixed Grains 400g

3(2)
Write a review

£3.00

£7.50/kg

Vegan
Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

Per 1/2 pack (pan-fried):
Energy
890kJ
212kcal
11%of the reference intake
Fat
2.6g

low

4%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.4g

low

2%of the reference intake
Sugars
5.2g

low

6%of the reference intake
Salt
1.9g

high

31%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy (pan-fried) per 100g

Frozen cooked brown and black rice with mixed vegetables and cooked barley, coated in a spicy soy sauce.Find more recipe inspiration at merchant-gourmet.com
Korean-Style Vegetables & Mixed GrainsWe've spent over 25 years sourcing the best-tasting ingredients from around. the globe. Today, we continue to inspire people to eat more plants by making delicious, nutritious food that's simple to prepare.Sweet, aromatic and packed with vibrant veg. We've combined sugar snap peas, edamame beans, pepper, broccoli, brown and black rice with soy sauce and ginger to create this zingy mix.
1 of Your 5-a-DayEnjoy on its own or with your favourite proteinCalories 212 per servingSource of proteinSource of fibreLow in fatVegetarian Society Approved - Vegan
Pack size: 400G
Source of proteinSource of fibreLow in fat

Ingredients

Cooked Brown Rice (12%) (Water, Brown Rice), Sugar Snap Peas (12%), Edamame Beans (11%) (Soya), Cooked Black Rice (10%) (Water, Black Rice), Cooked Barley (10%) (Water, Barley), Red Pepper (10%), Broccoli (10%), Water, Spring Onion (5%), Korean Style Sauce (Soy Sauce (4.0%) [Water, Edamame Beans (Soya), Wheat, Salt], Garlic Purée [Garlic, Water, Salt], Ginger Purée [Ginger, Water, White Wine Vinegar, Citrus Fibre], Agave Syrup, Yeast, Onion, Caramelised Sugar, Black Pepper, Ginger, Potato Starch), Chopped Chilli (0.5%)

Allergy Information

For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

Serves 2 (200g per serving)

Net Contents

400g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Enjoy with your favourite protein or eat on its own for a delicious, light lunch.

