Tesco Strawberry Cheesecake Style Filled Doughnuts 2 Pack

Tesco Strawberry Cheesecake Style Filled Doughnuts 2 Pack

£1.75

£0.88/each

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

One doughnut (66g)
Energy
1123kJ
268kcal
13%of the reference intake
Fat
14.3g

high

20%of the reference intake
Saturates
7.2g

high

36%of the reference intake
Sugars
13.1g

medium

15%of the reference intake
Salt
0.22g

medium

4%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1701kJ / 407kcal

Doughnuts with strawberry-cream flavour pink coating, cheesecake flavour filling, decorated with cheesecake flavour biscuit granules.
Filled with a cheesecake flavour filling, topped with a strawberry cream flavour coating and biscuit crumb finish. Our soft sweet filled ring doughnuts are a nostalgic twist on the a classic Strawberry Cheesecake dessert. They are filled with a smooth cheesecake flavour filling, topped strawberry cream flavour coating and a crunchy biscuit crumb to give that cheesecake finish.

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour, Palm Oil, Water, Sugar, Caramel Syrup, Dextrose, Yeast, Skimmed Milk, Dried Skimmed Milk, Whey Powder (Milk), Palm Kernel Oil, Soya Flour, Butter (Milk), Wheat Gluten, Milk Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Diacetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Sodium Stearoyl-2-Lactylate, Lecithins), Coconut Oil, Colours (Beetroot Red, Paprika Extract), Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate, Sodium Carbonate, Ammonium Hydrogen Carbonate), Sunflower Oil, Dried Potato, Flavourings, Rice Flour, Dried Whole Milk, Salt, Glucose Syrup, Lactic Acid, Thickener (Pectin), Concentrated Butter (Milk), Concentrated Grape Juice, Cinnamon, Deactivated Yeast, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid).

Allergy Information

Contains gluten, wheat, soya and milk. This bakery product may also contain peanuts, nuts, milk, sesame, egg, soya and other allergens.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

2PK

