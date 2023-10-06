Tesco Strawberry Cheesecake Style Filled Doughnuts 2 Pack

Contains gluten, wheat, soya and milk. This bakery product may also contain peanuts, nuts, milk, sesame, egg, soya and other allergens.

Contains gluten, wheat, soya and milk. This bakery product may also contain peanuts, nuts, milk, sesame, egg, soya and other allergens.

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour, Palm Oil, Water, Sugar, Caramel Syrup, Dextrose, Yeast, Skimmed Milk , Dried Skimmed Milk , Whey Powder ( Milk ), Palm Kernel Oil, Soya Flour, Butter ( Milk ), Wheat Gluten, Milk Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Diacetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Sodium Stearoyl-2-Lactylate, Lecithins), Coconut Oil, Colours (Beetroot Red, Paprika Extract), Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate, Sodium Carbonate, Ammonium Hydrogen Carbonate), Sunflower Oil, Dried Potato, Flavourings, Rice Flour, Dried Whole Milk , Salt, Glucose Syrup, Lactic Acid, Thickener (Pectin), Concentrated Butter ( Milk ), Concentrated Grape Juice, Cinnamon, Deactivated Yeast, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid).

Filled with a cheesecake flavour filling, topped with a strawberry cream flavour coating and biscuit crumb finish. Our soft sweet filled ring doughnuts are a nostalgic twist on the a classic Strawberry Cheesecake dessert. They are filled with a smooth cheesecake flavour filling, topped strawberry cream flavour coating and a crunchy biscuit crumb to give that cheesecake finish.

Filled with a cheesecake flavour filling, topped with a strawberry cream flavour coating and biscuit crumb finish. Our soft sweet filled ring doughnuts are a nostalgic twist on the a classic Strawberry Cheesecake dessert. They are filled with a smooth cheesecake flavour filling, topped strawberry cream flavour coating and a crunchy biscuit crumb to give that cheesecake finish.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023