TESCO TAKEWAY PEPPERONI PIZZA 480g

TESCO TAKEWAY PEPPERONI PIZZA 480g

£2.60

£0.54/100g

Guideline Daily Amounts

1/2 of a pizza
Energy
2305kJ
550kcal
28%of the reference intake
Fat
23.0g

high

33%of the reference intake
Saturates
12.1g

high

61%of the reference intake
Sugars
4.4g

low

5%of the reference intake
Salt
2.41g

high

40%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1043kJ / 249kcal

Stone baked pizza topped with tomato sauce and pepperoni.
Classic Crust
Pack size: 480G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour, Water, Mozzarella Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Tomato Purée, Mild Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Pepperoni (7%) [Pork, Pork Fat, Salt, Dextrose, Smoked Salt, Antioxidants (Sodium Ascorbate, Extracts of Rosemary), Paprika Extract, Preservative (Sodium Nitrite), Coriander Extract, Garlic Extract, Pepper Extract, Ginger Extract], Tomato Paste, Onion, Sunflower Oil, Modified Maize Starch, Salt, Yeast, Sugar, Olive Oil, Oregano, Black Pepper.

Allergy Information

May contain soya and mustard.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Made using EU pork.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

480g e

