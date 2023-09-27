We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Egg & Bacon Sandwich Filler 235g

3(2)
£1.85

£1.85/each

Guideline Daily Amounts

1/5 of a pot (47g)
Energy
350kJ
84kcal
4%of the reference intake
Fat
6.2g

medium

9%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.4g

medium

7%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.2g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.32g

medium

5%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 744kJ / 179kcal

Chopped hard-boiled egg and smoked bacon in seasoned mayonnaise.
Made with chopped boiled eggs, smoked bacon and a seasoned mayonnaiseSmoky Bacon
Pack size: 235G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Hard-Boiled Egg (58%), Water, Smoked Bacon (10%) (Pork, Salt, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate)), Rapeseed Oil, Cornflour, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Spirit Vinegar, Sugar, Salt, Lemon Juice from Concentrate, White Pepper.

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Made using British and EU pork.

Number of uses

5 Servings

Net Contents

235g e

