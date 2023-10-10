We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

The Collective Gourmet Raspberry Greek Style Yogurt 425G

The Collective Gourmet Raspberry Greek Style Yogurt 425G

£2.85

£0.67/100g

Vegetarian

Raspberry yoghurt
We are The Collective. Peeps who make lip-smackin'ly tasty yoghurts that make you look, think 'n' lick the lid. Twice. Not one but two layers of perfectly plump raspberries paired with our ludicrously creamy yoghurt for an unbeatable taste!
Mouth-waterin'Double fruit layerThick 'n' creamyBritish live yoghurtDouble layer of compotePacked full of live culturesNatural ingredientsBritish milkSource of proteinVegetarian + gluten free!
Pack size: 425G
Source of protein

Ingredients

Live Yoghurt* (86%) (Milk), Sugar, Raspberries (3%), Apple Puree (2%), Honey, Cornflour, Natural Flavouring, Natural Colour (Anthocyanins), Concentrated Lemon Juice, Gelling Agent (Fruit Pectin), Tapioca Starch, *Contains Cultures: S. Thermophilus, L. Acidophilus, Bifidobacterium

Allergy Information

Contains pasteurised Cow's Milk. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Net Contents

425g ℮

