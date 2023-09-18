Wicked Kitchen 2 Jalapeno Griller Patties 226g

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: Remove all packaging. For best results, grill. Important All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Grill

Instructions: Medium 9 mins. Place on a non-stick tray and grill for 9 minutes, turning halfway during cooking.

Oven cook

Instructions: 200°C / Fan 180°C / Gas 6 20-22 mins. Pan fry on a medium heat in a little oil for 2 minutes to caramelise. Transfer onto a non-stick baking tray and place in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 18-20 minutes, turning halfway during cooking.

Oven cook

Instructions: 200°C / Fan 180°C / Gas 6 10 mins. Pan fry on a medium heat in a little oil for 2 minutes to caramelise. Transfer onto a non-stick baking tray and place in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 8 minutes, turning halfway during cooking.

Shallow Fry