Wicked Kitchen 2 Jalapeno Griller Patties 226g

Wicked Kitchen 2 Jalapeno Griller Patties 226g

£3.00

£13.27/kg

Vegan

Guideline Daily Amounts

One griller
Energy
815kJ
195kcal
10%of the reference intake
Fat
7.8g

medium

11%of the reference intake
Saturates
4.4g

medium

22%of the reference intake
Sugars
2.1g

low

2%of the reference intake
Salt
1.86g

high

31%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 777kJ / 185kcal

Jalapeños, pea protein, red pepper, rice flour and maize flour blended with seasoning and spices and formed into patties.
Hot & smoky 100% plant-based patties packed with jalapeños and dreamy cheese alternative pockets. We warned ya!
Grabbing Veg by The Bulbs!Hi, we're Derek & Chad. We're chefs and brothers who craft humble vegetables into the stuff of food legend. Everything we create is a bold marriage of delicate and punchy flavours, crunchy textures, and all with knife-sharp attention to detail. We're proud graduates of the university of common sense who simply believe that eating more veg is good for you and good for the planet.Prepare for veg unleashed!
Wicked Kitchen is a registered trademark owned by Wicked Foods, Inc.
Chilli rating - Hot - 3Suitable for Vegans
Pack size: 226G

Ingredients

Water, Green Jalapeño Chilli (15%), Reconstituted Textured Pea Protein (14%), Red Pepper, Pea Protein (5%), Palm Oil, Rice Flour, Maize Flour, Stabiliser (Methyl Cellulose), Coconut Oil, Tapioca Starch, Flavouring, Red Chilli Purée, Salt, Modified Potato Starch, Maize Starch, Sunflower Oil, Beetroot Powder, Caramelised Sugar Powder, Gluten Free Oat Fibre, White Pepper, Modified Maize Starch, Spices, Sugar, Sage, Garlic Powder, Yeast Extract, Mace, Tricalcium Citrate, Smoke Flavouring, Dextrose

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

Pack contains 2 servings

Net Contents

226g ℮

