itsu sea salt crispy seaweed thins 5g

itsu sea salt crispy seaweed thins 5g

No ratings yet
Write a review

£1.00

£20.00/100g

Vegan

Guideline Daily Amounts

Per 100g
Energy
459kJ
1901kcal
-%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy per 100g

Sea salt crispy seaweed thins
23 calories [95 kJ] per packHigh in vitamin B12High in iodineSuitable for vegans
Pack size: 5G
High in vitamin B12High in iodine

Ingredients

Seaweed (Laver) (65%), Olive Oil, Sea Salt

Allergy Information

May contain Mustard, Sesame and Soya.

Produce of

Made in South Korea

Number of uses

This pack contains one 5g serving

Net Contents

5g

View all Sandwiches, Wraps & Sushi

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here