Freddie’s Farm Berry Bar Blueberry 5x20g

At Freddie's Farm we believe that food should be as unprocessed as possible. Fresh fruit & veg is always best, but when that's not convenient we believe this is the next best thing. We are a real family behind the brand. Freddie and Ottie are our little ones and we are Charlie and Laurie - 4th generation farmers and busy parents-doing our best to feed the next generation in an exceptionally delicious way. Charlie & Laurie Dad & Mum to Freddie & Ottie.

Snacks Made from Fresh British Fruit & Veg Only Fresh British Fruit & Veg Never Concentrates or Purees 100% Plant Based 1 of 5 A-Day Dairy Free Gluten Free No Added Sugar

Pack size: 100G

*Sugars naturally found in the fruit & veg

Ingredients

Apple, Blueberry (10%), Beetroot, Carrot, Spinach

Allergy Information

Free From: Cereals Containing Gluten

Number of uses

This box contains 5 servings

Net Contents

5 x 20g ℮