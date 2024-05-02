We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

image 1 of Shallow Bay Cabernet Sauvignon 75cl
image 1 of Shallow Bay Cabernet Sauvignon 75climage 2 of Shallow Bay Cabernet Sauvignon 75cl

Shallow Bay Cabernet Sauvignon 75cl

£6.75

£6.75/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Per 125ml glass
Energy
420kJ
101kcal
5%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 336kJ / 81kcal

Cabernet Sauvignon. Wine of South Africa. W.O. Western Cape
From the winelands of South Africa, this Cabernet Sauvignon is juicy, fruity and rounded. A medium to full bodied wine with dark fruit flavours that match perfectly with steak and roast lamb, as well as other grilled or barbecued red meats.
Pack size: 75CL

Allergy Information

Contains sulphites.

Alcohol Type

Wine

Wine Colour

Red

Grape Variety

Cabernet Sauvignon

Produce of

Wine of South Africa

Producer

Boland Wineries

Region of Origin

Western Cape

Number of uses

6 Servings

Net Contents

75cl ℮

Type of Closure

Screwcap

