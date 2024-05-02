Shallow Bay Cabernet Sauvignon 75cl

Vinification Details

Grapes are harvested for Shallow Bay Cabernet Sauvignon at optimum ripeness and selected parcels are crushed and vinified for this blend. Gentle wood maturation in older barrels for 4 months adds elegance and style.

History

Wine has been produced in South Africa since the late 17th century, so the traditions and heritage of winemaking are deep rooted and important to South Africa's wine producers. Together with its unique regional terroir and generations of winemaking experience, South Africa produces wines of great character and superb value.

Regional Information