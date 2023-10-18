Bold Platinum Washing Liquid Pods Frosted Rose Wonderland 34 Washes 22.7G

Bold Ptinum Wsh Pods Frosted Rse Wdrlnd 34x22.7g

Discover Mrs Hinch's Winter Edition with Bold Platinum PODS®. Bold Platinum Frosted Rose Wonderland PODS® for cleaner, fresher and softer feeling clothes than ever before - designed to deliver brilliant cleaning even in a cold wash and warm, floral freshness that lasts thanks to its touch activated perfume technology. The fragrance is inspired by the warm, floral notes of rose & white flowers whilst hints of apple & citrus bring a fresh, fruity tone. Bold Platinum PODS® come with a smart, multi-compartment design that provides a super concentrated cleaning power and keeps ingredients separate until they reach the water. Upon contact, the biodegradable and 100 percent water-soluble film fully dissolves to release powerful stain-removing technologies, offering a deep clean with irresistible Bold freshness. Additionally, Bold washing capsules help reduce plastic thanks to their ECOCLIC® cardboard box. Their plastic content is max 5 percent, and they’re designed to preserve your Pods, so they can be powerful for longer.

Bold Platinum PODS® recommended by Mrs Hinch With built-in Lenor softener Take a walk through a frosted woodland on a fresh winter's day. Notes of rose & white flowers bring a warm, floral experience whilst hints of apple & citrus bring a fresh fruity tone Try the Frosted Rose Wonderland Dream Team, recommeded by MRS HINCH. Bold PODS® were created to work in perfect harmony with Lenor Frosted Rose Wonderland Fabric Softener and In-Wash Scent Boosters for the irresistible freshness experience WASH COLDER WITH BOLD PLATINUM PODS®: Save up to 60% energy (washing machine energy consumption, from 60°C to 30°C, normal cycle) in every wash and reduce your laundry’s CO₂ emissions

Pack size: 771.8G

Ingredients

>30% Anionic Surfactants, 5-15% Soap, <5% Non-Ionic Surfactants, Phosphonates, Enzymes, Optical Brighteners, Perfumes, Benzyl Salicylate, Citronellol, Coumarin, Limonene, Linalool

Net Contents

771.8g ℮

Preparation and Usage