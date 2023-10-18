We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
New
image 1 of Bold Platinum Washing Liquid Pods Frosted Rose Wonderland 34 Washes 22.7G
image 1 of Bold Platinum Washing Liquid Pods Frosted Rose Wonderland 34 Washes 22.7Gimage 2 of Bold Platinum Washing Liquid Pods Frosted Rose Wonderland 34 Washes 22.7Gimage 3 of Bold Platinum Washing Liquid Pods Frosted Rose Wonderland 34 Washes 22.7Gimage 4 of Bold Platinum Washing Liquid Pods Frosted Rose Wonderland 34 Washes 22.7Gimage 5 of Bold Platinum Washing Liquid Pods Frosted Rose Wonderland 34 Washes 22.7G

Bold Platinum Washing Liquid Pods Frosted Rose Wonderland 34 Washes 22.7G

No ratings yet
Write a review

£8.50

£11.01/kg

Bold Ptinum Wsh Pods Frosted Rse Wdrlnd 34x22.7g
Discover Mrs Hinch's Winter Edition with Bold Platinum PODS®. Bold Platinum Frosted Rose Wonderland PODS® for cleaner, fresher and softer feeling clothes than ever before - designed to deliver brilliant cleaning even in a cold wash and warm, floral freshness that lasts thanks to its touch activated perfume technology. The fragrance is inspired by the warm, floral notes of rose & white flowers whilst hints of apple & citrus bring a fresh, fruity tone. Bold Platinum PODS® come with a smart, multi-compartment design that provides a super concentrated cleaning power and keeps ingredients separate until they reach the water. Upon contact, the biodegradable and 100 percent water-soluble film fully dissolves to release powerful stain-removing technologies, offering a deep clean with irresistible Bold freshness. Additionally, Bold washing capsules help reduce plastic thanks to their ECOCLIC® cardboard box. Their plastic content is max 5 percent, and they’re designed to preserve your Pods, so they can be powerful for longer.
Bold Platinum PODS® recommended by Mrs HinchWith built-in Lenor softenerTake a walk through a frosted woodland on a fresh winter's day. Notes of rose & white flowers bring a warm, floral experience whilst hints of apple & citrus bring a fresh fruity toneTry the Frosted Rose Wonderland Dream Team, recommeded by MRS HINCH. Bold PODS® were created to work in perfect harmony with Lenor Frosted Rose Wonderland Fabric Softener and In-Wash Scent Boosters for the irresistible freshness experienceWASH COLDER WITH BOLD PLATINUM PODS®: Save up to 60% energy (washing machine energy consumption, from 60°C to 30°C, normal cycle) in every wash and reduce your laundry’s CO₂ emissions
Pack size: 771.8G

Ingredients

>30% Anionic Surfactants, 5-15% Soap, <5% Non-Ionic Surfactants, Phosphonates, Enzymes, Optical Brighteners, Perfumes, Benzyl Salicylate, Citronellol, Coumarin, Limonene, Linalool

Net Contents

771.8g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Store in a cool dry place. 1 Place a Bold PODS ® at the back of the empty drum. 2 Place your clothes ON TOP of the PODS®.

View all Washing Capsules & Pods

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here