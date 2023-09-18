We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Crosta & Mollica Cantucci Biscuits 170g

Crosta & Mollica Cantucci Biscuits 170g

Almond Cantucci Italian Biscuits
These sweet, crunchy biscuits can be found in pasticcerie (or cake shops) across Italy. Baked until crisp for a satisfying snap and laden with almonds, ours are made by a family bakery outside Firenze. Just like the locals, we're big fans of celebrating any good moment with cantucci and a glass of Prosecco.
Sweet & CrunchyPerfect for DippingSuitable for Vegetarians
Pack size: 170G

Ingredients

Wheat Flour, Sugar, Italian Almonds (22%), Free Range Egg Yolks, Butter (Milk), Italian Millefiori Honey, Whole Milk, Raising Agent: Ammonium Carbonate, Salt, Natural Vanilla and Orange Extract

Allergy Information

May contain traces of Soy, Mustard Seed and other Nuts. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Net Contents

170g ℮

