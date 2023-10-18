We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
New
image 1 of Lenor Fabric Conditioner Frosted Rose Wonderland 50 Washes 1.65L
image 1 of Lenor Fabric Conditioner Frosted Rose Wonderland 50 Washes 1.65Limage 2 of Lenor Fabric Conditioner Frosted Rose Wonderland 50 Washes 1.65Limage 3 of Lenor Fabric Conditioner Frosted Rose Wonderland 50 Washes 1.65Limage 4 of Lenor Fabric Conditioner Frosted Rose Wonderland 50 Washes 1.65Limage 5 of Lenor Fabric Conditioner Frosted Rose Wonderland 50 Washes 1.65L

Lenor Fabric Conditioner Frosted Rose Wonderland 50 Washes 1.65L

No ratings yet
Write a review

£3.50

£2.12/litre

Lenor F/Cond Rose Wonderland 50 Wshs 1.65Ltr
Discover Mrs Hinch's Winter Edition with Lenor Fabric Conditioner / fabric softener Frosted Rose Wonderland. The fragrance is inspired by the warm, floral notes of rose & white flowers whilst hints of apple & citrus bring a fresh, fruity tone. Lenor Frosted Rose Wonderland Fabric Conditioner makes you feel good in all your fabrics with Lenor’s freshness. Providing long lasting freshness for up to 1 week, heavenly plant-based softness and easy ironing. Use in combination with Bold detergent and Lenor scent booster for deep clean and matching scent
Fabric conditioner for a long lasting freshness, a fresh bed every night up to 1 weekTake a walk through a frosted woodland on a fresh winter's day. Notes of rose & white flowers bring a warm, floral experience whilst hints of apple & citrus bring a fresh fruity toneTry the Frosted Rose Wonderland Dream Team, recommended by MRS HINCH: Bold + Lenor Fabric Conditioner + Lenor Scent BoosterConditioning softness, for soft and fluffy fabrics, less wrinkling, easier ironing and decreased static clingProtects from fading, bobbling and stretching in the wash
Pack size: 1.65L

Ingredients

<5% Cationic Surfactants, Perfumes, Benzyl Salicylate, Citronellol, Hexyl Cinnamal

Net Contents

1650ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Simply pour in your washing machine drawer for irresistible freshness in every wash!

View all Fabric Conditioner

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here