Pukka Doner Kebab Pie

Doner style beef in a sweet and sticky sauce, with red and green peppers, in a light puff pastry case. For a pie with full-on flavour and crisp, flaky, golden puff pastry our Doner Kebab Pie is a winner every mealtime. Packed with the Pukka full-on flavour promise and made with our signature 144 layers of golden puff pastry each Pukka pie is as delicious as the next. Our light, crispy pastry and hearty fillings are perfect accompanied with chips, buttery mash, or enjoy your pie with a side of steamed vegetables. For an authentic Saturday night vibe serve with French fries and a generous dollop of garlic mayo. The Pukka full-on flavour promise guarantees there’s a recipe to suit everyone. From hungry teens and busy families wanting a quick air fryer* meal, or for a sit down family dinner with a flavour for everyone, there’s nothing quite like a Pukka pie. We’re proud to make pies that are distinctively Pukka, and with our tasty, honest, feel-good food, we put smiles on faces at dinner tables, football games and local chippies. But that’s not all … At Pukka we’re committed to working towards a more sustainable future, as well as having a positive impact on our community. All our packaging is sourced from sustainable sources and is 100% recyclable. Please help us make a difference by recycling our packaging. At Pukka we’re also working hard to prevent food waste, did you know all our pies are freezable? There’s nothing worse than a wasted Pukka so freeze yours to reduce food waste. We’re doing our bit supporting charities and sustainable energy sourcing programs so no Pukka pie goes to landfill. * As air fryer cooking times vary across manufacturers and models, we are not able to recommend a cooking time. Please refer to your air fryer manufacturer instructions for cooking guidelines

Pukka is an independent, family company, still based where it all began in the centre of the UK. With a passion for pies and savoury pastry, chilled and frozen, we are proud to be the UK's number one pie brand. Our story of baking great tasting, quality food for people, whatever it takes, at the game, at home and on the go, dates back to when we started baking and making pies in 1963, encased in our signature 144 layers of golden pastry. ..and still today we continue to deliver distinctly Pukka full on flavour.

Chilli rating - Hot - 3 144 layers of crisp, golden, flaky puff pastry. Full-on flavour fillings. Tender doner meat Sweet & sticky hot sauce Family owned & distinctly Pukka, our pies are hearty, warming and tasty. Proudly made at our home in Leicestershire.

Ingredients

Water, Wheat Flour (contains: Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamine), Margarine (contains: Palm & Rapeseed Fats & Oils, Water, Salt), Doner Style Beef (7.5%) (contains: Beef, Water, Dehydrated Onion, Seasoning, Potato Starch, Dried Glucose Syrup, Salt, Modified Maize Starch, Stabilisers: Di- and polyphosphates, Triphosphates), Sweet & Sticky Hot Sauce (5.5%) (contains: Tomato Paste, Dextrose, Glucose Syrup, Fructose, Water, White Wine Vinegar, Garlic Puree, Yeast Extract, Salt, Acidity Regulator: Acetic Acid; Red Bell Peppers, Cayenne Extract, Rapeseed Oil, Ground Paprika, Cornflour, Pepper Extract, Ground Cloves), Red Peppers (5%), Green Peppers (5%), Onion, Starch, Salt, Flavour Enhancer: Monosodium Glutamate, Butter (Milk)

Allergy Information