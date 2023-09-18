We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Naturya SuperShake Blueberry & Banana 275g

Naturya SuperShake Blueberry & Banana 275g

£8.00

£29.09/kg

Vegan

Supershake Blueberry & BananaEnjoy as part of a varied, balanced diet and healthy lifestyle.Find delicious recipes and learn more at naturya.com
A nutritionally complete superfood shake with oats, protein powder, lucuma, blueberry and banana to nourish your body and supercharge your dayNo added sugar**Contains naturally occurring sugars.A nutritionally complete shake with oats, pea protein, blueberry, banana, lucuma and natural sweeteners. Just add water to quickly create a delicious shake or add to smoothies, porridge or yoghurt for a filling and nutritious meal to nourish your body.This Blueberry & Banana superfood blend is high in fibre and protein from plants, with 8 million bio cultures per serve, and is packed full of 26 vitamins and minerals to support an active lifestyle and keep you energised throughout the day.Contributes to...EnergyManganese, copper, iron, vitamin B12 and C contribute to normal energy-yielding metabolismMuscleProtein contributes to the growth and maintenance of muscle mass
Supercharged nutritionally complete shake26 vitamins and minerals8 million bio cultures per serveHigh in protein and fibreSuitable for vegans
Pack size: 275G
Manganese, copper, iron, Vitamin B12 and C contribute to normal energy-yielding metabolismProtein contributes to the growth and maintenance of muscle mass
High in protein and fibreNo added sugar

Ingredients

Oats (Gluten) (22%), Sweetener (Erythritol, Steviol Glycoside from Stevia), Pea Protein Powder (16%), Coconut Milk Powder (Coconut Milk, Maltodextrin), Banana Powder (11%), Date Powder, Natural Flavouring, Baobab Powder, Vitamin and Mineral Blend (Vitamin A, Vitamin D, Vitamin E, Vitamin K, Vitamin C, Thiamine, Riboflavin, Niacin, Vitamin B6, Folic Acid, Vitamin B12, Biotin, Pantothenic Acid, Potassium, Chloride, Calcium, Phosphorus, Magnesium, Iron, Zinc, Copper, Manganese, Fluoride, Selenium, Chromium, Molybdenum, Iodine), Lucuma Powder (2%), Thickener (Guar Gum), Blueberry Powder (1%), Maca Powder, Reishi Mushroom Powder, Bacillus Coagulans

Allergy Information

May contain traces of Wheat and Barley. Packed in a facility that also handles Peanuts and Nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

This pack contains 5 servings

Net Contents

275g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Great for...Make your SuperShake as below, mix into smoothies, or stir into porridge or yoghurt!Try this...Mix one serve (55g) with 225ml of water or your favourite milk, shake well, leave for 2-3mins, shake again and enjoy!1 level tablespoon = 10g

