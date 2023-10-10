We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Yeo Valley Organic Little Yeos Cherry Banana & Peach Mango Yogurt 6x42g

Yeo Valley Organic Little Yeos Cherry Banana & Peach Mango Yogurt 6x42g

£2.00

£0.79/100g

Vegetarian

Organic Yogurt Blended with a Smooth Fruit PuréeCollect 10 Yeokens inside the SleeveUK, 18+. See inside or yeovalley.co.uk/yeokens for details,Why not have some fun with your empty pots? See inside this sleeve!Our easy-tear pots are fully recyclable. Simply separate by... Gently tear, don't snapDid You Know...?Organic farms are home to up to 50% more wildlifeWe never use chemical pesticides, which helps heaps more insects, birds and animals to thrive.Thanks for choosing and putting organic nature first.Design: BIGFISH.CO.UK
For little adventures try our Little Yeos Yogurt PouchesThey're great on the go!
Soil Association Organic - GB-ORG-05, UK/non UK agriculture
Organic British MilkFirst TastesReal Fruit PuréeSmooth & CreamyNever Any NastiesContains Naturally Occurring SugarsNo Added SugarGluten freeSuitable for vegetarians
Pack size: 0.252KG
No Added Sugar

Ingredients

Cherry & Banana: Organic Whole Milk Yogurt, Organic Cherry Purée (7%), Water, Organic Banana Purée (5%), Organic Tapioca Starch, Natural Flavourings, Organic Concentrated Lemon Juice, Organic Concentrated Elderberry Juice, Lactase Enzyme., Peach & Mango: Organic Whole Milk Yogurt, Organic Peach Purée (8%), Water, Organic Mango Purée (5%), Organic Tapioca Starch, Natural Flavourings, Organic Concentrated Lemon Juice, Lactase Enzyme., Contains the following Live Cultures: Bifidobacterium, Lactococcus Cremoris, Streptococcus Thermophilus

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Net Contents

6 x 42g ℮

Lower age limit

6 Months

