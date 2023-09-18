We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Happiee! Plant-Based Breaded Shrimpiee 180g

Happiee! Plant-Based Breaded Shrimpiee 180g

£3.50

£19.44/kg

Vegan

Guideline Daily Amounts

100g as sold contains
Energy
869kJ
207kcal
10%of the reference intake
Fat
11.3g

medium

16%of the reference intake
Saturates
4.3g

medium

22%of the reference intake
Sugars
3.4g

low

4%of the reference intake
Salt
1.2g

medium

20%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 943kJ / 224kcal

Plant-based shrimp flavoured bites made with tapioca starch and konjac, coated in crispy breadcrumbs.
Super Taste!Plant-Based HappinessNo Added PreservativesFree from artificial flavours, colours and preservativesSuitable for Vegans
Pack size: 180G

Ingredients

Plant-Based Medium Prawn 50% [Qater, Sunflower Oil, Starch (Potato, <strong>Wheat</strong>), Sugar, Thickener: Methylcellulose; Modified Starch (Modified Tapioca Starch (<2, 5%)), <strong>Wheat</strong> Fibre, Konjac Flour (<1%), Salt, Anticaking Agent (Calcium Carbonate), Seasoning (Salt, Sugar, Hydrolyzed <strong>Wheat</strong> Protein, Yeast Extract, Cabbage Extract), Natural Flavouring, Colour: Paprika Extract; Raising Agent (Sodium Carbonate)], <strong>Flour</strong> (<strong>Wheat</strong>, <strong>Rye</strong>, Rice), Water, Cornflakes (100% Corn), Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Yeast, Sugar, Pepper

Allergy Information

May contain traces of Milk and Egg. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Net Contents

180g ℮

Additives

Free From Artificial ColoursFree From Artificial FlavoursFree From Artificial Preservatives

