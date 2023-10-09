Tesco Finest Slow Cooked Stuffed Turkey Joint 2.175kg (Serves 8)

Slow cooked boneless turkey breast with a pork, sage and onion stuffing topped with smoked streaky bacon.

Rich & Succulent With a classic herby pork stuffing topped with in smoked streaky bacon Succulent turkey breast joint with a pork, sage and onion stuffing and topped with smoked streaky bacon. A wonderful classic for your Christmas table.

Pack size: 2.175KG

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Turkey Breast (82%), Pork, Sage and Onion Stuffing (8%) [Pork, Onion, Wheat Flour, Garlic Purée, Sage, Water, Butter (Milk), Salt, Dried Wheat Sourdough, Sugar, Black Pepper, Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite), Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Yeast], Smoked Bacon (4.5%) [Pork Belly, Sea Salt, Sugar, Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate)], Water, Pea Starch, Dextrose, Maize Starch, Buttermilk Powder, Salt, Sugar, Yogurt Powder (Milk), Onion Powder, Tapioca Starch, Lactic Acid, Thickener (Xanthan Gum), Oregano Extract, Sunflower Oil, Origanum Oil. Wheat Flour Contains: Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin.

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Not for EU

Made using British turkey and pork.

Number of uses

8 Servings

Net Contents

2.175kg