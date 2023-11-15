Little Freddie Organic Strawberry Coconut Dairy Free Yoghurt 90g

A smooth blend of coconut yoghurt alternative, strawberries and bananas with added calcium We publish our products' climate footprint at littlefreddie.com

Our Ingredients Our perfect creamy coconut yogurt has added calcium for tiny tummies. This is blended with handpicked strawberries for a tasty breakfast, snack or dessert. Piers (Little Freddie's food-loving Dad)

Packaged in a protective atmosphere for freshness. EU Organic - GB-ORG-02, EU/non-EU Agriculture, UK/non-UK Agriculture

Dairy free Source of Calcium Organic Gluten free

Pack size: 90G

Ingredients

Organic Strawberries 48%, Organic Bananas 26%, Organic Coconut Yoghurt alternative (Organic Coconut Cream, Water*, Organic Tapioca Starch) 18%, Organic Quinoa Flour 4%, Organic Coconut Water 3%, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid* <1%, Calcium Citrate* <1%, *No Organic certification

Allergy Information

Free From: Cereals Containing Gluten, Milk

Net Contents

90g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Method: Delicious at room temperature or slightly chilled. Best fed from a spoon. Weaning advice: Suitable from 6 months old and is also perfect for kids. In fact, we think you'll (secretly) love it too!

Lower age limit

6 Months