Bulldog End Of Day Recovery Cream 60ml

98% Natural Origin* *Natural origin ingredients contain >50% material from natural sources. Our Recovery Cream is specially formulated to provide long-lasting hydration for tired skin while leaving it feeling instantly soothed. +Melatonin - Upcycled grape-derived melatonin to help smooth and refresh the skin overnight. +Tiger Grass Extract - An antioxidant known to help protect the skin. +Shea Butter - To nourish, soften & smooth dry skin overnight. Soothing Natural Origin Fragrance of Vetiver, Cedarwood and Eucalyptus Oil.

Man's Best Friend At Bulldog, we believe in making quality products for men that unlock the true potential of natural origin ingredients. Our End of Day range is no exception. This Recovery Cream uses an expert blend of nourishing natural origin ingredients to deliver an effective moisturising cream.

FSC - FSC® Mix, Board from responsible sources, FSC® C148122, www.fsc.org

Rehydrate & soothe skin With melatonin, tiger grass & shea butter Natural Origin Fragrance Vegetarian Society Approved - Vegan

Pack size: 60ML

Ingredients

Aqua (Water), C10-18 Triglycerides, Coco-Caprylate/Caprate, Glycerin, Butyrospermum Parkii (Shea) Butter, Polyglyceryl-6 Distearate, Triisostearin, C15-19 Alkane, Cetearyl Alcohol, Glyceryl Stearate, Phenoxyethanol, Ethylhexylglycerin, Jojoba Esters, Sclerotium Gum, Parfum (Fragrance)††, Phospholipids, Melatonin, Helianthus Annuus (Sunflower) Seed Wax, Sodium Stearoyl Glutamate, Xanthan Gum, Lactobacillus Ferment, Citric Acid, Limonene, Centella Asiatica Extract, Polyglycerin-3, Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Benzoate, Tocopherol, ††A blend of natural ingredients

Net Contents

60ml ℮

Preparation and Usage