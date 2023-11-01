We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

BULLDOG END OF DAY RECOVERY CREAM 60ml

4.6(119)
£15.00

£25.00/100ml

Vegan
Vegetarian

Bulldog End Of Day Recovery Cream 60ml
98% Natural Origin**Natural origin ingredients contain >50% material from natural sources.Our Recovery Cream is specially formulated to provide long-lasting hydration for tired skin while leaving it feeling instantly soothed.+Melatonin - Upcycled grape-derived melatonin to help smooth and refresh the skin overnight.+Tiger Grass Extract - An antioxidant known to help protect the skin.+Shea Butter - To nourish, soften & smooth dry skin overnight.Soothing Natural Origin Fragrance of Vetiver, Cedarwood and Eucalyptus Oil.
Man's Best FriendAt Bulldog, we believe in making quality products for men that unlock the true potential of natural origin ingredients. Our End of Day range is no exception. This Recovery Cream uses an expert blend of nourishing natural origin ingredients to deliver an effective moisturising cream.
FSC - FSC® Mix, Board from responsible sources, FSC® C148122, www.fsc.org
Rehydrate & soothe skinWith melatonin, tiger grass & shea butterNatural Origin FragranceVegetarian Society Approved - Vegan
Pack size: 60ML

Ingredients

Aqua (Water), C10-18 Triglycerides, Coco-Caprylate/Caprate, Glycerin, Butyrospermum Parkii (Shea) Butter, Polyglyceryl-6 Distearate, Triisostearin, C15-19 Alkane, Cetearyl Alcohol, Glyceryl Stearate, Phenoxyethanol, Ethylhexylglycerin, Jojoba Esters, Sclerotium Gum, Parfum (Fragrance)††, Phospholipids, Melatonin, Helianthus Annuus (Sunflower) Seed Wax, Sodium Stearoyl Glutamate, Xanthan Gum, Lactobacillus Ferment, Citric Acid, Limonene, Centella Asiatica Extract, Polyglycerin-3, Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Benzoate, Tocopherol, ††A blend of natural ingredients

Net Contents

60ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Directions: Apply a small amount evenly to face and neck as the last step in your nightly skincare routine. Avoid contact with eyes.

