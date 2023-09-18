Tesco British Pork Loin Crackling Joint 700g-1.3kg

Instructions: Remove all packaging and rest pork at room temperature for 30 minutes before cooking. 230°C/Fan 210°C/Gas 8. Calculate the cooking time at 30 minutes per 500g plus 30 minutes. Place joint in a roasting tray. Dry the rind and lightly rub with oil and generously sprinkle with salt. Place pork in the centre of pre-heated oven and cook for 40 minutes. Reduce temperature to 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 and cook for remaining time. Allow joint to rest for 10 minutes before carving. Remove strings, carve joint in the same direction as the strings.

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 day and by ‘use by’ date shown.

Working with selected farmers that we trust, to ensure high welfare standards and consistent quality. This rind on joint is ready to roast with the bone removed, and tied for easier carving.

