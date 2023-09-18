We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

THIS ISN’T ROAST CHICKEN & STUFFING 325G

THIS ISN'T ROAST CHICKEN & STUFFING 325G

£5.95

£18.31/kg

Vegan
Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

*Of an average adult's Reference Intake, one serving (108g) contains:,*RI% = Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)
Energy
905kJ
217kcal
11%of the reference intake
Fat
14.6g

medium

21%of the reference intake
Saturates
4.2g

medium

21%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.4g

low

0%of the reference intake
Salt
1.06g

medium

18%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy per 100g

Plant-based chicken flavoured roast with stuffing made from soya and pea protein, with garlic vegan melt and sage.
Plant-based chicken roast with stuffing made from soya and pea protein, with a garlic vegan melt & sage.
THIS™ is plant-based food for meat-lovers. The products closely replicate real meat in taste, texture, versatility and appearance, and will (probs) fool even the most ardent of carnivores.
100% Plant-BasedWith Garlic & Herb MeltHigh in ProteinSuitable for Vegetarians & Vegans
Pack size: 325G
High in Protein

Ingredients

Water, Soya Protein Concentrate (14.5%), Shea Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Natural Flavouring, Garlic Vegan Melt (Vegetable Shortening [Rapeseed Oil, RSPO Palm Oil, Water, Colour (Carotenes)], Garlic Puree (2%), Salt, Parsley, Black Pepper), Textured Pea Protein (1.9%), Thickeners (Methylcellulose, Xantham Gum, Konjac, Carrageenan), Pea Protein Isolate (1.2%), Fava Protein Isolate, Potato Starch, Salt, Sage (0.3%), Pea Fibre, Olive Oil, Dextrin, Pea Starch, Dried Onion, Vinegar, Stabiliser: Calcium Sulphate, Nutmeg, Vitamin B12, Iron, Black Pepper, White Pepper, Colour (Beetroot Red), Dextrose, Mace

Allergy Information

Produced in an environment that handles Cereals containing Gluten. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

One pack contains 3 servings

Net Contents

325g ℮

