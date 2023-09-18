THIS ISN’T ROAST CHICKEN & STUFFING 325G

Plant-based chicken flavoured roast with stuffing made from soya and pea protein, with garlic vegan melt and sage.

THIS™ is plant-based food for meat-lovers. The products closely replicate real meat in taste, texture, versatility and appearance, and will (probs) fool even the most ardent of carnivores.

100% Plant-Based With Garlic & Herb Melt High in Protein Suitable for Vegetarians & Vegans

Pack size: 325G

High in Protein

Ingredients

Water, Soya Protein Concentrate (14.5%), Shea Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Natural Flavouring, Garlic Vegan Melt (Vegetable Shortening [Rapeseed Oil, RSPO Palm Oil, Water, Colour (Carotenes)], Garlic Puree (2%), Salt, Parsley, Black Pepper), Textured Pea Protein (1.9%), Thickeners (Methylcellulose, Xantham Gum, Konjac, Carrageenan), Pea Protein Isolate (1.2%), Fava Protein Isolate, Potato Starch, Salt, Sage (0.3%), Pea Fibre, Olive Oil, Dextrin, Pea Starch, Dried Onion, Vinegar, Stabiliser: Calcium Sulphate, Nutmeg, Vitamin B12, Iron, Black Pepper, White Pepper, Colour (Beetroot Red), Dextrose, Mace

Allergy Information

Produced in an environment that handles Cereals containing Gluten. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

One pack contains 3 servings

Net Contents

325g ℮