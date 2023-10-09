Tesco Finest Slow Cooked Turkey Breast Joint 1kg (Serves 4)

Slow cooked boneless turkey breast joint with added water wrapped in smoked streaky bacon.

This product is part of the Tesco Festive Food to Order range. In order for us to get it to you in time for your delivery or Click+Collect slot, please check out by 11.45pm on 14 December. Beyond this point, Festive Food to Order products cannot be changed, but non Festive Food to Order product can still be amended. Tender & Flavoursome wrapped in smoked streaky bacon. Succulent turkey breast joint wrapped in a layer of smoked streaky bacon. Serve with all the seasonal trimmings for a mouthwatering Christmas dinner.

Pack size: 1KG

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Turkey Breast (80%), Smoked Streaky Bacon (10%) [Pork Belly, Sea Salt, Sugar, Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate)], Water, Pea Starch, Dextrose, Maize Starch, Buttermilk Powder, Salt, Sugar, Yogurt Powder (Milk), Onion Powder, Tapioca Starch, Lactic Acid, Thickener (Xanthan Gum), Oregano Extract, Sunflower Oil, Origanum Oil.

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Not for EU

Made using British turkey and pork.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Net Contents

1kg e