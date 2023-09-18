Dr. Oetker Milk Chocolate 35% 100g

Milk Chocolate Rainforest Alliance Certified cocoa. Find out more at ra.org. Dr. Oetker buys cocoa beans from rainforest alliance certified farms to support our commitment to ending deforestation. www.rainforest-alliance.org Did You Know? Unlike confectionary chocolate, a high quality baking chocolate guarantees a reliable baking performance and maintains a rich chocolate flavour. For more tips and inspiring recipe ideas, visit: www.oetker.co.uk www.oetker.ie

Superior Results Since 1891 Our signature blend of cocoa solids makes Dr. Oetker milk chocolate perfect for baking, as it melts smoothly and has a rich, creamy flavour.

Melts Smoothly Created for Bakers 35% Cocoa Solids Perfect for rocky roads, desserts & biscuits Suitable for vegetarians

Pack size: 100G

Ingredients

Sugar, Cocoa butter*, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass*, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring, Cocoa Solids 35% minimum, Milk Solids 21% minimum, *Rainforest Alliance Certified

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Net Contents

100g ℮