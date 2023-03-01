Berocca Orange Effervescent Vitamin Energy Tablets 15Pk

Food supplement with sweeteners - 15 effervescent tablets.

Active energy¹, Mental performance² Why take Berocca®? Just 1 tablet contains nutrients including vitamins B1 & B2 to help you keep going¹ Supports energy release¹ Supports mental performance² Reduces tiredness & fatigue³ How does Berroca® work? 1 Vitamins B1 & B2 each work with your body to naturally generate energy from your food 2 Vitamin B5 contributes to normal mental performance 3 Vitamin B12 contributes to the normal formation of red blood cells and helps reduce tiredness & fatigue

Energy release for every day - vitamins B1 & B2 support energy release 11 Vitamins & minerals No caffeine No aspartame No sugar No artificial colour Suitable for Vegans

Sugar free

Ingredients

Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Sodium Carbonates), Vitamin C (Ascorbic Acid), Bulking Agents (Isomalt, Sorbitol), Magnesium Sulphate, Calcium Carbonate, Magnesium Carbonate, Natural Orange Flavouring, Niacin (Nicotinamide), Salt, Sweeteners (Acesulfame K, Sucralose), Zinc Citrate, Beetroot Concentrate, Calcium Pantothenate, Vitamin B1 (Thiamine Hydrochloride), Vitamin B2 (Riboflavin), Vitamin B6 (Pyridoxine Hydrochloride), Folic Acid (Pteroylmonoglutamic Acid), Biotin, Vitamin B12 (Cyanocobalamin)

Net Contents

15 x Tablets

Preparation and Usage

When to use Berocca®? Active lifestyle, At the office, On the go, Late nights, Tough days How to take 1. Drop in a glass 2. Leave to fizz 3. Enjoy a drop of positivity

Additives