New
Mark West Pinot Noir 750Ml

5(8)
£11.00

£11.00/75cl

Pinot Noir
Mark West Winery has been devoted to perfecting one varietal, Pinot Noir, since 1978. We source grapes from premier regions of California where cooler evenings produce grapes with intense fruit aromatics and flavors. Our Pinot Noir offers delightful aromas of black cherry, strawberry and plum. Medium in body with soft tannins, this wine pairs perfectly with grilled salmon and roasted pork tenderloin.
©2021 Mark West Winery
Wine of California
Pack size: 750ML

Allergy Information

Contains Sulfites

Alcohol Type

Wine

Wine Colour

Red

Grape Variety

Pinot Noir

Wine Maker

Matt Steel

Producer

Mark West

Net Contents

750ml

Type of Closure

Screwcap

