Mark West Pinot Noir 750Ml

Our Pinot Noir offers delightful aromas of black cherry, strawberry and plum

Vinification Details

“After the acquisition of Mark West Winery and its wines was finalized in January 2021, our winemakers were able to utilize all of Gallo's resources to make optimizations in crafting high quality wines - including Mark West Pinot Noir 2019 and its future vintages. Our ability to focus on grape sourcing, winemaking, and finishing to bottle has given these vintages all the resources possible to make stunning wines.” - Winemaker Matt Steel

History

Mark West was founded in 1978 with the desire to craft remarkable wines that deliver exceptional quality. Inspired by Burgundy winemakers, since the begining we've devoted ourselves to Pinot Noir and showcasing the aromas, flavors and textures that make our wines unique. With equal parts patience, hard work and passion, we've followed our dream from vineyard to barrel to bottle, rewarded by knowing that those who enjoy wine-from newbies to seasoned connoisseurs-savor every glass just as much as we do.

Regional Information