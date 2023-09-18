Higgidy Cauliflower Cheese & Broccoli Pie 250g

Seeded spelt shortcrust pastry with cauliflower & broccoli florets cooked in a Cheddar, Red Leicester and Emmental sauce with a hint of Dijon mustard, hand-topped with a garlic & thyme crumb. No time to waste Like our friends at FareShare, we believe that no good food should go to waste. That's why we donate any extra pies, quiches or rolls to the team at FareShare Sussex who turn them into meals for those who need them most. Find out more at: www.higgidy.co.uk/fareshare FareShare Fighting hunger, tackling food waste At Higgidy, we're all about glorious everyday food. So whether it's a picnic in the park, speedy working lunch or laid back Sunday supper, share your culinary creations with @higgidy on social and you could win* a month's worth of delicious Higgidy goodies. *For Ts&Cs visit higgidy.co.uk/shareyoursnaps

A twist on the traditional Combining full-bodied mature Cheddar, vibrant Red Leicester and gooey Emmental cheeses with cauliflower florets, and broccoli thrown in for good measure, we've taken the classic Sunday roast side dish and given it a Higgidy twist (no pie is complete without shortcrust pastry after all).

Box - responsibly sourced cardboard, widely recycled with window intact We are working on reducing our use of plastic, find out more at higgidy.co.uk/recycle

Veggie All ingredients are suitable for vegetarians Vegetarian Society Approved

Pack size: 250G

Ingredients

Water, Wheat Flour (contains Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Cauliflower (12%), Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (10%), Broccoli (10%), Sautéed Onion (Onions, Rapeseed Oil), Vegetable Oils (Sustainable Palm Oil* Rapeseed Oil), Potato, Red Leicester Cheese (Milk) (5%) (contains Colour: Beta-Carotene), Spelt Flour (Wheat), Whipping Cream (Milk), Emmental Cheese (Milk) (2.5%), Butter (Milk), Dijon Mustard Dried Skimmed Milk, Garlic Purée, Cornflour, Double Cream (Milk), Brown Linseeds, Golden Linseeds, Thyme, Poppy Seeds, Salt, Black Pepper, Paprika, Cayenne Pepper, Mustard Powder, Yeast, *www higgidy co uk/palmoil

Allergy Information

However, this product is made on a site where we also handle non-vegetarian products., Made on a site that also handles Egg. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Net Contents

250g ℮