Shloer Zero Calorie Sparkling Red Grape Juice Drink 4 x 250ml

Vegan

Sparkling Zero Calorie Red Grape Juice Drink with Sweetener
Share the moment with Shloer. Take me home or on the go for a refreshing sparkling fruit drink - same great taste, zero calories.
Liquid colour may vary due to using natural ingredients.
Zero Calories Great TasteSparkling Zero Calorie Red Grape Juice Drink with SweetnerFree from artificial colours and flavouringsSuitable for vegansHalal - HFA Approved
Pack size: 1000ML

Ingredients

Carbonated Water, Red Grape Juice from Concentrate (3%), Malic Acid, Colour (Purple Carrot Juice from Concentrate), Natural Flavourings, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate), Citric Acid, Sweetener: Sucralose, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate)

Net Contents

4 x 250ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Drinks with 4kcal per 100ml or less are considered zero calorie. Serve chilled.

Additives

Free From Artificial ColoursFree From Artificial Flavours

