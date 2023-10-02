We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Chicago Town Saucy Vegan Stuffed Crust Pepper-no-ni Pizza 493g

£4.00

£8.11/kg

Vegan

Guideline Daily Amounts

1/2 of a cooked pizza contains
Energy
2570kJ
611kcal
31%of the reference intake
Fat
21g

-

30%of the reference intake
Saturates
12g

-

60%of the reference intake
Sugars
5.3g

-

6%of the reference intake
Salt
2.4g

-

40%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy (as sold) Per 100g

Garlic sauce stuffed crust pizza base topped with tomato sauce, grated pizza topping, vegan meat substitute, green peppers and red onion.
Raw dough for you to bake at homeWe make it fresh in our bakeryBut we don't bake it, you doIf you like your pizza fully loaded, get a load of this! We've taken our rising Takeaway dough, added green peppers and red onions, loaded it with vegan pepperoni and topped it off with dairy free mozzarella.And hey, it comes with our awesome squishy garlic and herb sauce stuffed crust!
In Chicago Town, we don't just make pizza, we go to town on it. Just like some downtown genius did way back in '43 when they raised the crusts higher and made history with the Deep Dish Pizza. It's this kind of thinking outside the pizza box that inspires us to bring you a taste of Chicago.Check out our rangeChicago Town Tomato Stuffed Crust Takeaway Sticky BBQ JackfruitPizza? Yeah, we go to town on it
Chicago Town™ is a Trademark of Dr.Oetker UK Limited.
Fan Oven Cook in 18 MinsStuffed with garlic & herb sauceSuitable for Vegans
Pack size: 493G

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (with Calcium, Niacin (B3), Iron, Thiamin (B1)), Water, Grated Pizza Topping (10%) (Water, Vegetable Oil (Coconut), Modified Potato Starch, Sea Salt, Flavouring, Colour (Beta-carotene), Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid)), Garlic and Herb Sauce (10%) (Water, Vegetable Oils (Rapeseed, Coconut), Modified Starch, Colour (Calcium Carbonate), Pea Protein Isolate, Yeast Extract, Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Tapioca Starch, Stabilisers (Methyl Cellulose, Xanthan Gum, Guar Gum), Flavouring, Salt, Acid (Lactic Acid), Parsley, Carrot and Pumpkin Concentrate (Carrot, Invert Sugar, Pumpkin, Vegetable Oil (Sunflower)), Tomato Puree, Vegan Meat Substitute (6%) (Water, Vegetable Oil (Rapeseed), Pea Protein, Faba Bean Protein, Thickeners (Konjac, Methyl Cellulose, Calcium Sulphate, Carrageenan), Salt, Colouring Foods (Beetroot Juice Concentrate, Fenugreek Extract, Bell Pepper Juice Concentrate), Spices (Chilli, Paprika, Parsnips), Flaxseed Flour, Maize Starch, Dextrose, White Vinegar, Lemon Juice Solids, Flavouring, Parsnip Powder, Spice Extracts, Sugar), Vegetable Oils (Palm, Rapeseed), Red Onion (3%), Green Bell Peppers (3%), Yeast, Sugar, Salt, Modified Potato Starch, Stabilisers (Guar Gum, Calcium Sulphate), Garlic, Herbs and Spices, Emulsifier (Mono- and Diacetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Black Pepper, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid)

Allergy Information

May also contain Milk, Soya. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

Each one pack contains one pizza, one pizza serves 2 people

Net Contents

493g ℮

