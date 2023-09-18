Borwick's Bicarbonate of Soda 200g

Packed by the makers of George Borwick's Baking Powder None genuine without this signature

Good cooks use Borwick's No Preservatives Suitable for Vegetarians

Pack size: 200G

Ingredients

Sodium Bicarbonate

Allergy Information

May contain Milk, Tree Nuts and Peanuts.

Net Contents

200g

Preparation and Usage

Borwick's Bicarbonate of Soda should be used in the exact amount stipulated in your recipe, and always use a dry spoon. It is typically used for making gingerbread, drop scones, parkin and crumpets. It should be used in equal quantities with Cream of Tartar if sour milk is used, otherwise double quantities of cream of tartar. When cooking very acidic fruit, add 1/2 tsp of Bicarbonate of Soda to the water, per 450g (11b) of fruit: this will take away the sour taste and economise on the sugar. Always use a dry spoon.

Additives