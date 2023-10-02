We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Linda McCartney's Very Veggie Spicy Sweet potato, black bean and Sweetcorn burgers 280g

Vegan Burgers Made with Sweet Potato, Black Beans and Sweetcorn in a Crispy Parsley Breadcrumb Coating.Proudly Supporting Meat Free Monday
1 of your 5 a day!**1 burger = 1 of 5 a day
Pack size: 280G

Ingredients

Sweet Potato (37%), Sweetcorn (15%), Black Turtle Beans (13%), Spinach, Rapeseed Oil, Potato Flake, Rice Flour, Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Chickpea Flour, Potato Starch, Stabiliser: Methyl Cellulose, Cumin Powder, Tapioca Starch, Garlic Purée, Dextrose, Glucose Syrup, Salt, White Wine Vinegar (contains Sulphites), Wheat Gluten, Sugar, Parsley, Fructose, Cornflour, Smoked Salt, Yeast, Applewood Smoked Water, Smoked Paprika, Chipotle Chilli Powder, Black Pepper, Tomato Paste, Red Pepper Purée, Maize Starch, Raising Agents: Diphosphates, Sodium Bicarbonate, Wheat Starch, Sunflower Oil, Psyllium Fibre

Allergy Information

May contain Soya and Barley. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in capitals.

Number of uses

Pack Contains 2 Servings

Net Contents

280g ℮

