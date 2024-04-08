Tesco Celeriac Each

Our celeriac comes from trusted growers across the UK. One of our growers, Jack Buck Farms, is a family run farm in Lincolnshire who have been growing celeriac for over 20 years. Julian and his skilled team grow celeriac on the fertile fields of Holbeach Marsh where the silt soils and coastal climate creates ideal conditions for them to thrive. Harvested and then trimmed by hand, they are selected for their subtle celery like flavour.

