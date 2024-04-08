We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Celeriac Each

Tesco Celeriac Each

Guideline Daily Amounts

Per 100g
Energy
104kJ
25kcal
1%of the reference intake
Fat
0.4g

low

1%of the reference intake
Saturates
0g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Sugars
1.8g

low

2%of the reference intake
Salt
0.23g

low

4%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 104kJ / 25kcal

Celeriac
Delicately Aromatic Carefully grown on the fertile plains of LincolnshireOur celeriac comes from trusted growers across the UK. One of our growers, Jack Buck Farms, is a family run farm in Lincolnshire who have been growing celeriac for over 20 years. Julian and his skilled team grow celeriac on the fertile fields of Holbeach Marsh where the silt soils and coastal climate creates ideal conditions for them to thrive. Harvested and then trimmed by hand, they are selected for their subtle celery like flavour.

Ingredients

Celeriac (Celery)

Produce of

Produce of United Kingdom

Number of uses

average 6 Servings

Net Contents

6

Preparation and Usage

Not Required

