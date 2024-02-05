We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Cadbury Brunch Nuts Almond & Peanut Bar 35g

Cadbury Brunch Nuts Almond & Peanut Bar 35g

£1.20

£3.43/100g

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

Each 35 g contains
Energy
735kJ
177kcal
9%of the reference intake
Fat
11g

-

16%of the reference intake
Saturates
2.7g

-

13%of the reference intake
Sugars
8.5g

-

9%of the reference intake
Salt
0.24g

-

4%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2145 kJ (516 kcal)

Almond (27 %), peanut (18 %) bar partly dipped in milk chocolate (20 %).BeTreatwise.netGet to know your treatsCocoa LifeWWW.COCOALIFE.ORG
100% Sustainably Sourced CocoaSource of Fibre and ProteinSuitable for vegetarians
Pack size: 35G
Source of Fibre and Protein

Ingredients

Roasted Almonds, Roasted Peanuts, Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Oligofructose, Cocoa Mass, Invert Sugar Syrup, Wheat Proteins, Cocoa Butter, Honey 2.5%, Wheat Flour (with Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Vitamin B1), Skimmed Milk Powder, Whey Powder (from Milk), Milk Fat, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Salt, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithins, E476, E471), Anti-Caking Agent (E170), Rapeseed Oil, Raising Agent (E503), Barley Malt Extract, Flavouring

Allergy Information

May contain Egg and other Nuts.

Number of uses

1 bar = 1 portion

Net Contents

35g ℮

Lower age limit

4 Years

