We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
New
image 1 of Actimel Plus Cherry & Elderberry Yogurt Drink 8X100g
image 1 of Actimel Plus Cherry & Elderberry Yogurt Drink 8X100gimage 2 of Actimel Plus Cherry & Elderberry Yogurt Drink 8X100gimage 3 of Actimel Plus Cherry & Elderberry Yogurt Drink 8X100gimage 4 of Actimel Plus Cherry & Elderberry Yogurt Drink 8X100gimage 5 of Actimel Plus Cherry & Elderberry Yogurt Drink 8X100g

Actimel Plus Cherry & Elderberry Yogurt Drink 8X100g

5(1)
Write a review

£3.85

£0.48/100g

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

1 Portion (100 g)
Energy
310kJ
73kcal
4%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 310 kJ / 73 kcal

Yogurt drink with L. casei Danone cultures, vitamins D, B6 and B12, cherry and elderberry.Yogurt drink with L. casei Danone cultures, vitamins D, B6 and B12, cherry and elderberry.This mighty shot has:10 Billion live L. casei cultures.Vitamin DVitamin B6Vitamin B123 Strains of live culturesOver 8h fermentation.Gluten freeNo preservatives or coloursNo artificial flavoursSuitable for vegetariansLittle daily shot. Big on immune support**.Support your immune system with 100% RI* vitamin D in one delicious shot**. With Actimel PLUS you're ready to take on the day.100% of your daily RI* of vitamin D. And more**.Every shot is powered with 100% of your daily recommended intake of vitamin D – plus is a source of vitamins B6 & B12 – to support your body’s immune system.**1 small bottle. 10 billion live cultures.Made with fermented milk, full of 10 billion exclusive L. casei cultures.And rest assured, Actimel PLUS is free from artificial flavours, colours and preservatives.Daily Goodness** and Full on FlavourOur full on cherry is matched with tangy touch of elderberry which packs a punch!**Actimel PLUS contains vitamins D, B6 and B12 which help support the normal function of the immune system. Enjoy as part of a balanced diet and healthy lifestyle.
We’ve partnered with Too Good To Go to fight food waste by encouraging people to look, smell and taste products before deciding to throw them away. As long as your Actimel has been stored correctly and the seal is unopened, eat it, don't bin it!Remember: Look, Smell, Taste.Don't Waste.Unlike other fermented milk products, Actimel undergoes a specific fermentation process which cultivates L. casei Danone in the best conditions. Thanks to strict quality control, we ensure the each Actimel bottle reaches your fridge with at least 10 billion live cultures.
Over 20 years ago, our clever scientists discovered L.Casei Danone (a culture that’s completely unique to us, by the way). Today each Actimel shot contains 10 billion of these amazing cultures as well as added vitamins to help support the immune systems of millions of people across the world.As a certified B Corporation, we’re a part of a global movement that believes businesses can be a force for good in society and should do things transparently, in a sustainable way.Our mighty little bottles are recyclable and packaged in recycled carboard. So please remember to recycle them so you can look after the planet while you look after your health.All the PLUS, less plastic.We’ve reduced our plastic by removing the wrap. This is one small step in our big mission to be more sustainable
Gluten freeSuitable for vegetarians
Pack size: 800G
With vitamins D, B6 and B12 which help support the normal function of the immune system

Ingredients

Yogurt (Milk), Skimmed Milk, Sugar / Liquid Sugar, Oligofructose (Fibre), Sour Cherry Purée from Concentrate (1.1%), Elderberry Purée from Concentrate (0.9%), Dextrose, Modified Starch, Milk Minerals, Natural Flavourings, Lemon Juice Concentrate, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate), Lactobacillus Casei (L. Casei Danone®), Vitamins (D, B6, B12)

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients underlined.

Net Contents

8 x 100g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Shake before use!

Additives

Free From Artificial ColoursFree From Artificial FlavoursFree From Artificial Preservatives

View all Active, Immune Support & Gut Health Yogurts

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here