GLADE CANDLE WARM APPLE PIE 129G

Light up Moments that Matter with the Warm Apple Pie small candle. This limited edition candle is a great way to spark a festive glow at every gathering wit the scent of crisp apples and mixed winter berries blended with clove, cinnamon & nutmeg. This Glade small candle fills any room with sweet, fragrant vibes crafted by master perfumers and infused with essential oils. Looking for great gift ideas? Why not share the festive joy by gifting these candles to friends and loved ones. The Glade Holiday Glow Collection is a range of limited-time-only Glade scents that will get you in the mood to create your festive moments, inspired by the joy of the season.

Pack size: 129G

Net Contents

129g ℮