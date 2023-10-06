Tesco Finest Crackling Pork Hog Roast with Stuffing 2.4kg -3.6kg (Serves min 10)

Boneless rind on pork shoulder joint with pork, onion and sage stuffing, and a spiced apple and Norfolk cider glaze sachet.

Made with outdoor bred British pork shoulder, with a classic pork, sage and onion stuffing, and scored for a deliciously crisp crackling. Rolled and tied by our expert butchers, this rich and juicy roast is easy to carve and can also be shredded for pulled pork. This product is part of the Tesco Festive Food to Order range. In order for us to get it to you in time for your delivery or Click+Collect slot, please check out by 11.45pm on 14 December. Beyond this point, Festive Food to Order products cannot be changed, but non Festive Food to Order product can still be amended. Rich & Juicy With a Norfolk cider and spiced apple glaze

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pork Shoulder (73%), Sage and Onion Stuffing (23%) [Pork Shoulder, Pork Belly, Onion, Water, Rice Flour, Parsley, Gram Flour, Salt, Sage, White Pepper, Maize Starch, Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite), Nutmeg, Coriander Powder, Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Dextrose, Rapeseed Oil], Spiced Apple and Cider Glaze [Cider, Apple Purée, Sugar, Water, Partially Inverted Sugar Syrup, Concentrated Apple Juice, Cornflour, Salt, Cinnamon Powder, Star Anise, Clove Powder, Nutmeg].

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Made using British pork.

Number of uses

min. 10 Servings