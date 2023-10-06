We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Finest Crackling Pork Hog Roast with Stuffing 2.4kg -3.6kg (Serves min 10)

£25.20

£7.00/kg

This item weight may vary, the price shown is a maximum per pack
Part of our Festive Food to Order Range. Available for collection or delivery between 20/12 – 23/12. Checkout your order by 14 Dec 23:45. This product has 4+ days shelf life, to ensure it lasts until Christmas Day please book a slot of 21/12 or later

Guideline Daily Amounts

Per 150g
Energy
1703kJ
408kcal
20%of the reference intake
Fat
24.5g

high

35%of the reference intake
Saturates
8.3g

high

42%of the reference intake
Sugars
1.3g

low

1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.56g

medium

9%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1135kJ / 272kcal

Boneless rind on pork shoulder joint with pork, onion and sage stuffing, and a spiced apple and Norfolk cider glaze sachet.
Made with outdoor bred British pork shoulder, with a classic pork, sage and onion stuffing, and scored for a deliciously crisp crackling. Rolled and tied by our expert butchers, this rich and juicy roast is easy to carve and can also be shredded for pulled pork. This product is part of the Tesco Festive Food to Order range. In order for us to get it to you in time for your delivery or Click+Collect slot, please check out by 11.45pm on 14 December. Beyond this point, Festive Food to Order products cannot be changed, but non Festive Food to Order product can still be amended.Rich & Juicy With a Norfolk cider and spiced apple glaze

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pork Shoulder (73%), Sage and Onion Stuffing (23%) [Pork Shoulder, Pork Belly, Onion, Water, Rice Flour, Parsley, Gram Flour, Salt, Sage, White Pepper, Maize Starch, Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite), Nutmeg, Coriander Powder, Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Dextrose, Rapeseed Oil], Spiced Apple and Cider Glaze [Cider, Apple Purée, Sugar, Water, Partially Inverted Sugar Syrup, Concentrated Apple Juice, Cornflour, Salt, Cinnamon Powder, Star Anise, Clove Powder, Nutmeg].

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Made using British pork.

Number of uses

min. 10 Servings

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

