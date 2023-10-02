Discover-In Hoisin Chicken Bao Bun Kit 414g

Instructions: All appliances vary in performance, these are guidelines only based on 800W. Remove outer packaging and place sauce sachet into a bowl of hot water. Remove chicken from packaging, place in a microwaveable bowl. Microwave for 2 minutes, stir, and cook for 1 minute 30 seconds. Drain excess liquid, open sauce sachet and stir into the chicken, cook for 1 minute until piping hot.

Cut a corner of the bao bun packaging and heat in the microwave for 1 minute 30 seconds. Open the rest of the bag

and remove from the packaging.

To assemble, add the chicken to one half of the bao bun then fold.