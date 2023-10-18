We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Salt & Chilli Chicken Strips 400g

£4.10

£10.25/kg

Guideline Daily Amounts

1/4 of a pack
Energy
845kJ
202kcal
10%of the reference intake
Fat
9.5g

medium

14%of the reference intake
Saturates
4.5g

medium

23%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.5g

low

1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.99g

medium

17%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 949kJ / 227kcal

Chicken breast strips with added water in a salt and chilli breadcrumb coating.
Succulent strips of chicken coated in a salt & chilli breadcrumb.
Pack size: 400G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Chicken Breast (58%), Wheat Flour, Water, Modified Tapioca Starch, Palm Oil, Salt, Spices, Corn Starch, Rice Flour, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Dextrose, Garlic, Yeast Extract, Paprika Extract, Onion, Flavourings (Contains Celery), Yeast, Capsicum Extract, Sugar, Xylose, Colour (Paprika Extract).

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Made using Thai chicken.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Net Contents

400g

