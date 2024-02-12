We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

New
Cadbury Creme Egg Block Bar 123g

£1.50

£1.22/100g

This product is available for delivery or collection until 22/03/2024
Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

Each 20.5 g (3 chunks) contains
Energy
394kJ
94kcal
5%of the reference intake
Fat
3.7g

-

5%of the reference intake
Saturates
2.2g

-

11%of the reference intake
Sugars
13g

-

15%of the reference intake
Salt
0.03g

-

1%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1924 kJ

Milk chocolate with a soft fondant centre (40 %).Be Treatwise.netCocoa LifePartnering with Fairtrade foundationWWW.COCOALIFE.ORG
All goo, no eggAll goo, no egg allergen informationNot all varieties of Cadbury creme egg have the same allergens. This product does not contain egg. Other Cadbury creme egg chocolate products contain egg. Always review ingredient labelling before consuming.
All Goo, No Egg100% Sustainably Sourced CocoaContains Vegetable Fats in Addition to Cocoa ButterSuitable for vegetarians
Pack size: 123G

Ingredients

Milk**, Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Glucose Syrup, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Humectant (Glycerol), Emulsifiers (E442, E476), Colour (Paprika Extract), Flavourings, **The Equivalent of 426 ml of Fresh Liquid Milk in Every 227 g of Milk Chocolate, Milk Chocolate: Milk Solids 20% Minimum, Actual 23 %

Allergy Information

May contain Nuts, Wheat.

Number of uses

6 portions per bar

Net Contents

123g ℮

