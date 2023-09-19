Alpro Barista Almond Chilled Drink 750ml

Almond drink with added calcium and vitamins, flash pasteurised.

Created with Baristas ...fabulously foamable for your best coffee every time, hot or cold. And it's easy to steam, with a superb layer of microfoam for beautiful latte art. Almonds from the Mediterranean, unroasted to add a sweet marzipan taste to your coffee creations.

Tetra Pak®, Tetra Rex® FSC - FSC® Mix, Board / Supporting responsible forestry, FSC® C014047, www.fsc.org Tetra Pak® supports FSC®

Fabulously Foamable Plant-Based with Calcium Chilled for Fresh Taste World Barista Championship - 2023 Sponsor Plant-Based Yumminess 100% Mediterranean Almonds Source of calcium & vit. B12, D2, E Low in sugars Low in fat Naturally lactose free Free from dairy and gluten Free from colours & preservatives Suitable for vegans

Pack size: 750ML

Source of calcium & vit. B12, D2, E Low in sugars Low in fat

Ingredients

Water, Almond (2.4%), Sugar, Fructose, Acidity Regulators (Potassium Phosphates), Calcium (Calcium Carbonate), Natural Flavourings, Stabilisers (Gellan Gum, Guar gum), Sea Salt, Vitamins B12, E, D2

Allergy Information

May contain traces of Nuts (No Peanuts). For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Net Contents

750ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Shake well. Can be used hot or cold, in all coffee applications as an alternative to milk. Instructions for Steam to max 60°C Hot, cold & cold brew Coffee Lovers 1. Keep me cool i work best chilled. 2. Pop me in your milk frother or a pan to heat. 3. Keep me below 60°C. 4. If using a pan, foam up with a hand mixer until I double in size, then tap the pan to pop the air bubbles. 5. Your fabulous foam is ready. Time to show off your latte art skills!

Additives