Alpro Barista Almond Chilled Drink 750ml

£1.75

£2.33/litre

Vegan

Guideline Daily Amounts

Each 100 ml serving contains:
Energy
103kJ
25kcal
1%of the reference intake
Fat
1.2g

-

2%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.1g

-

1%of the reference intake
Sugars
2.5g

-

3%of the reference intake
Salt
0.08g

-

1%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 103 kJ / 25 kcal

Almond drink with added calcium and vitamins, flash pasteurised.
Created with Baristas...fabulously foamable for your best coffee every time, hot or cold. And it's easy to steam, with a superb layer of microfoam for beautiful latte art.Almonds from the Mediterranean, unroasted to add a sweet marzipan taste to your coffee creations.
Tetra Pak®, Tetra Rex®FSC - FSC® Mix, Board / Supporting responsible forestry, FSC® C014047, www.fsc.orgTetra Pak® supports FSC®
Fabulously FoamablePlant-Based with CalciumChilled for Fresh TasteWorld Barista Championship - 2023 SponsorPlant-Based Yumminess100% Mediterranean AlmondsSource of calcium & vit. B12, D2, ELow in sugarsLow in fatNaturally lactose freeFree from dairy and glutenFree from colours & preservativesSuitable for vegans
Pack size: 750ML
Source of calcium & vit. B12, D2, ELow in sugarsLow in fat

Ingredients

Water, Almond (2.4%), Sugar, Fructose, Acidity Regulators (Potassium Phosphates), Calcium (Calcium Carbonate), Natural Flavourings, Stabilisers (Gellan Gum, Guar gum), Sea Salt, Vitamins B12, E, D2

Allergy Information

May contain traces of Nuts (No Peanuts). For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Net Contents

750ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Shake well. Can be used hot or cold, in all coffee applications as an alternative to milk.Instructions forSteam to max 60°CHot, cold & cold brewCoffee Lovers1. Keep me cool i work best chilled.2. Pop me in your milk frother or a pan to heat.3. Keep me below 60°C.4. If using a pan, foam up with a hand mixer until I double in size, then tap the pan to pop the air bubbles.5. Your fabulous foam is ready. Time to show off your latte art skills!

Additives

Free From ColoursFree From Preservatives

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

