La Famiglia Rana Spinach & Ricotta Fresh Tortelloni 250g

La Famiglia Rana Spinach & Ricotta Fresh Tortelloni 250g

£3.00

£12.00/kg

Vegetarian

Fresh Egg Pasta with a Ricotta Cheese and Spinach FillingFind some of our favourite recipe inspiration at rana.co.uk
Italy's Favourite**Source: IRI Database - Fresh Pasta - Total Italy - Value ShareWhat Makes Rana Special?Great pasta is about texture as much as taste. So when it comes to our fillings, we take the most vibrant ingredients and always chop - never blitz. That way, each tortellone is an explosion of flavours.
Our FamilyFrom our beginnings in 1962, we've always been a family business. We count everyone who works with us, cooks with us, grows our ingredients and eats our pasta as a family member. So, fill your bowl and welcome to the family!
Product packaged in a protective atmosphere.V-Label (European Vegetarian Union) - Vegetarian, V-LABEL.EUFSC - FSC® Mix, Packaging from responsible sources, FSC® C136152, www.fsc.org
Chopped Not BlitzedGreat taste 2022European Vegetarian UnionSuitable for Vegetarians
Pack size: 250G

Ingredients

Filling 53%: Ricotta Cheese (from Milk) 39%, Spinach 20%, Whey Powder (from Milk), Sunflower Oil, Breadcrumbs (Soft Wheat Flour, Water, Salt, Yeast), Mascarpone Cheese (from Milk), Starches (from Pea, Potato and Corn), Vegetable Fibres (from Corn and Potato), Potato Flakes, Natural Flavourings, Salt, Garlic, Nutmeg, Pasta 47%: Soft Wheat Flour, Eggs 30%, Durum Wheat Semolina

Allergy Information

May contain Nuts, Mustard, Soybeans, Celery. For allergens including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

This pack contains 2 servings

Net Contents

250g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Top tip: Sometimes fresh tortelloni can stick together a bit. If this happens, don't pull them apart - they should separate naturally while cooking.

