Tesco Finest Banoffee Tarts 2 Pack

All-butter pastry filled with banana and chocolate chip sponge, with a caramel buttercream and banana chip.

Crispy, all butter pastry filled with a banana & chocolate chip sponge, topped with a caramel buttercream and banana chip. A twist on the nostalgic banoffee pie dessert. Our all butter pastry bases are filled with a sweet banana and chocolate chip sponge, topped with caramel buttercream and finished with a banana chip.

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Caramel Buttercream (20%) [Sugar, Butter (Milk), Dried Whole Milk, Glucose Syrup, Water, Rapeseed Oil, Palm Oil, Whole Milk, Salt, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Soya Lecithins), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Flavouring, Stabiliser (Agar)], Brown Sugar, Butter (Milk) (8%), Pasteurised Egg, Rapeseed Oil, Banana Purée (3.5%) [Banana, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid)], Chocolate [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Mass, Milk Sugar, Whey Powder (Milk), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins)], Sugar, Dried Banana, Humectant (Glycerol), Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Monocalcium Phosphate, Disodium Diphosphate), Modified Maize Starch, Whey Powder (Milk), Emulsifiers (Propane-1, 2-Diol Esters of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Sodium Stearoyl-2-Lactylate), Flavouring, Wheat Gluten, Salt.

Allergy Information

Contains wheat, soya, milk and egg. This bakery product may also contain peanuts, nuts, milk, sesame, egg, soya and other allergens.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

2