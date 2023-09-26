We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
New
Tesco Finest Banoffee Tarts 2 Pack

Tesco Finest Banoffee Tarts 2 Pack

5(2)
Write a review

£2.25

£1.12/each

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

One tart (72g)
Energy
1389kJ
332kcal
17%of the reference intake
Fat
16.9g

high

24%of the reference intake
Saturates
7.6g

high

38%of the reference intake
Sugars
21.8g

high

24%of the reference intake
Salt
0.22g

low

4%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1929kJ / 461kcal

All-butter pastry filled with banana and chocolate chip sponge, with a caramel buttercream and banana chip.
Crispy, all butter pastry filled with a banana & chocolate chip sponge, topped with a caramel buttercream and banana chip. A twist on the nostalgic banoffee pie dessert. Our all butter pastry bases are filled with a sweet banana and chocolate chip sponge, topped with caramel buttercream and finished with a banana chip.

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Caramel Buttercream (20%) [Sugar, Butter (Milk), Dried Whole Milk, Glucose Syrup, Water, Rapeseed Oil, Palm Oil, Whole Milk, Salt, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Soya Lecithins), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Flavouring, Stabiliser (Agar)], Brown Sugar, Butter (Milk) (8%), Pasteurised Egg, Rapeseed Oil, Banana Purée (3.5%) [Banana, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid)], Chocolate [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Mass, Milk Sugar, Whey Powder (Milk), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins)], Sugar, Dried Banana, Humectant (Glycerol), Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Monocalcium Phosphate, Disodium Diphosphate), Modified Maize Starch, Whey Powder (Milk), Emulsifiers (Propane-1, 2-Diol Esters of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Sodium Stearoyl-2-Lactylate), Flavouring, Wheat Gluten, Salt.

Allergy Information

Contains wheat, soya, milk and egg. This bakery product may also contain peanuts, nuts, milk, sesame, egg, soya and other allergens.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

2

View all Sweet Treats From Our Bakery

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here