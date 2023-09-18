We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

KX Sugar Free Blue Spark Energy Drink 24x250ml

KX Sugar Free Blue Spark Energy Drink 24x250ml

£9.00

£0.15/100ml

Vegetarian

Typical values per 100g: Energy 17kJ / 4kcal

Carbonated sugar free fruit flavour drink with taurine, caffeine and B vitamins, with sweeteners.
We make our energy drinks to a bubbly sweet recipe, designed to wake you up. With absolutely no artificial flavours or colours.SUGAR FREE
Pack size: 6000ML

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Carbonated Water, Citric Acid, Taurine (0.4%), Acidity Regulator (Trisodium Citrate), Flavourings, Colour (Plain Caramel), Caffeine (0.03%), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Sweeteners (Acesulfame K, Sucralose), B Vitamins [Niacin, Pantothenic Acid, Vitamin B6, Vitamin B12], Inositol.

Number of uses

24 Servings

Net Contents

24x250ml e

Storage

Keep cool and out of sunlight.

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlEach can (250ml)
Energy17kJ / 4kcal42kJ / 10kcal
Fat0g0g
Saturates0g0g
Carbohydrate<0.1g<0.1g
Sugars<0.1g<0.1g
Fibre<0.1g<0.1g
Protein0g0g
Salt0.12g0.31g
Niacin8.0mg20.0mg
Vitamin B62.00mg5.00mg
Vitamin B122.00µg5.00µg
Pantothenic acid2.0mg5.0mg
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

