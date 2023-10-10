We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Lindahls PRO Kvarg Blueberry Muffin 150g

Lindahls PRO Kvarg Blueberry Muffin 150g

£1.25

£0.83/100g

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

Per 150g Pot
Energy
387kJ
92kcal
5%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 257 kJ

Fat Free Quark with Blueberry Muffin Flavour and Sweeteners.It is important b have a varied diet as part of a healthy lifestyle.
Protein contributes to the maintenance of muscle mass.
No.1 in Sweden**In value sales of the quark segment. (Nielsen, 2021)
Nutritional Compass®® Reg. Trademark of Société des Produits Nestlé S.A.
Nestlē® Good Food, Good Life®
18g Protein Per Pot50/50 Whey CaseinHigh ProteinFat FreeLow SugarSuitable for Vegetarians
Pack size: 150G
Protein contributes to the maintenance of muscle mass
High ProteinFat FreeLow Sugar

Ingredients

Skimmed Milk, Whey Protein Concentrate (from Milk), Water, Modified Maize Starch, Flavouring, Black Carrot Concentrate, Hibiscus Concentrate, Sweeteners (Aspartame, Acesulfame K), Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid, Lactic Cultures, Microbial Rennet, Lactase Enzyme

Allergy Information

Contains: Milk

Net Contents

150g ℮

