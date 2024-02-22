Brooklyn Pilsner Crisp Lager 4 X 440Ml

Beer.

Taste Profile: Crisp, bright and smoothly refreshing. A pale golden beer with bold hops and a delicate citrusy finish. Here's to you. Each and every one of you. Whatever you do, wherever you are, this is your call to sip differently. Brooklyn Pilsner is a crisp lager inspired by Brooklyn and brewed for all. This beer layers clean malts with a balanced wave of bright hops, crowned by an instantly refreshing finish. Light toasty flavours and spicy, subtle citrus hop notes make it an instant classic.

The Brooklyn Brewery started with a dream to return brewing to Brooklyn, once a powerhouse of American beer production. Today our beers travel to more than half the United States and over thirty countries. Our James Beard Award-winning Brewmaster Garrett Oliver and his team brew everything from classic styles to bold experiments and collaborate with brewers, innovators and artists from around the globe. We've met wonderful people in remarkable places, and we can't wait to show everyone what's next.

Pack size: 1760ML

Ingredients

Water, Malted Barley, Hops

Allergy Information

Contains: Barley

Alcohol Type

Beer

Country

United Kingdom

Net Contents

4 x 440ml ℮

Lower age limit

18 Years