Discover-In Chicken Gyros Kit 360g

Discover-In Chicken Gyros Kit 360g

£4.00

£11.11/kg

Greek style meal kit with cooked marinated chicken, Greek style flatbreads and a tzatziki dip.For more information on Discover-In products please visit www.discover-in.co.uk
Serves 2 in 5 minsCook from Frozen
Pack size: 360G

Ingredients

Precooked Chicken Gyros (44%) (Chicken, Lemon Juice Concentrate, Sunflower Oil, Salt, Garlic Powder, Dextrose, Stabilisers: Methyl Cellulose, Triphosphates, Diphosphates; Soya Protein, Corn Starch (contains Sulphites), Anticaking Agents: Sodium Carbonates, Sodium Gluconate; Paprika Powder, Dried Oregano, Preservatives: Sodium Acetate, Potassium Metabisulphite; Potato Fibre, Thickener: Cellulose; Glucose Syrup, Rapeseed Oil, fully Hydrogenated Rapeseed Oil, Sugar, Flavourings (contains Milk, Mustard), Spice Extract, Smoke Flavouring, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid), Flatbread (44%) (Wheat Flour, Water, Sugar, Yeast, Salt, Emulsifiers: Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Lecithins (Sunflower); Humectants: Sorbitol Syrup, Glycerol; Sunflower Oil, Preservative: Sorbic Acid; Enzyme, Raising Agent: L-Cysteine; Antioxidant: Ascorbic Acid), Tzatziki Dip (11%) (Yogurt (Milk), Cucumber, Modified Maize Starch, Garlic Powder, Salt, Olive Oil, Stabilisers: Guar Gum, Xanthan Gum; Vinegar, Ground Black Pepper)

Allergy Information

May also contain Nuts, Peanuts, Celery, Egg, Fish, other Gluten sources and Sesame. For allergens, see underlined ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

This pack contains 2 servings

Net Contents

360g

Preparation and Usage

Kit ContainsMarinated Chicken2 Flatbreads1 Sachet of Tzatziki DipTry with Sliced Red Onion, Sliced Cucumber

