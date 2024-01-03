Häagen-Dazs Nut Collection Ice Cream Mini Cups 4x95ml

Pralines & Cream: Vanilla dairy ice cream with caramel swirl (10.8%) and caramelised pecan nuts (7.2%). Pistachio & Cream: Dairy ice cream with pistachio sauce (10%) and caramelized pistachio and almond pieces (8%). Macadamia Nut Brittle: Vanilla dairy ice cream with macadamia nut brittle (9.6%). Dark Chocolate & Caramelised Almond: Dairy ice cream with dark chocolate (5.8%, contains 72% cocoa solids) with fat reduced cocoa swirl and roasted almond pieces.

Vanilla dairy ice cream with caramel swirl (10.8%) and caramelised pecan nuts (7.2%). Dairy ice cream with pistachio sauce (10%) and caramelized pistachio and almond pieces (8%). Vanilla dairy ice cream with macadamia nut brittle (9.6%). Dairy ice cream with dark chocolate (5.8%,contains 72% cocoa solids) with fat reduced cocoa swirl and roasted almond pieces. Four mini cups of joy await any nut lover in this collection: Pistachio & Cream, Pralines & Cream, Macadamia Nut Brittle and Dark Chocolate & Caramalised Almonds. To create our luxury and creamy ice cream, we use our unique blending technique to combine four simple and classic ingredients: fresh cream, milk, eggs, and sugar. To that we only add flavour! Why not try our other frozen desserts; Mango & Raspberry Ice Cream Stick Bars, Strawberry Cheesecake Ice Cream for a fruity twist or Gelato Caramel Swirl Ice Cream for a low-calorie alternative. Our minicups are a perfect frozen dessert, great for sharing at parties, when you’re not sure which flavour to choose or as the perfect portion for an on-the-go snack. Why not try our other multipacks, Caramel Collection Minicups for a selection of flavours or Gelato Creamy Fudge Brownie Minciups for a low-calorie option. Häagen-Dazs have been making luxury ice cream like no other since 1960. Our founder, Reuben Mattus’ vision was to make the most extraordinary ice cream the world has ever tasted, a spoonful of joy to escape the everyday. But our commitment to quality has never changed. That means only the best, natural ingredients for our ice creams and absolutely no preservatives, artificial flavours, or colours. So, we make an ice cream like no other – we don’t hold back! Häagen-Dazs ice cream is made with real cream, no artificial flavours or colours and no sweeteners. Häagen-Dazs ice cream is suitable for vegetarians and is Halal and Kosher. Häagen-Dazs is gluten-free. The cup (once rinsed) and cap are recyclable. Pack Size: 4x95ml

Made with Real Cream Pistachio & Cream, Macadamia Nut Brittle - Gluten-free Suitable for vegetarians Kosher - D

Pack size: 380ML

Allergy Information

Contains: Almonds, Eggs, Macadamia Nut / Queensland Nut, Milk, Nuts, Pecan Nuts, Pistachio Nuts, Soya May Contain: Brazil Nuts, Cashew Nuts, Hazelnuts, Walnuts

Net Contents

4 x 95ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Better if you wait 10 mins