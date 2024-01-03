We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

New
Häagen-Dazs Nut Collection Ice Cream Mini Cups 4x95ml

Häagen-Dazs Nut Collection Ice Cream Mini Cups 4x95ml

£5.40

£1.42/100ml

Vegetarian

Pralines & Cream: Vanilla dairy ice cream with caramel swirl (10.8%) and caramelised pecan nuts (7.2%). Pistachio & Cream: Dairy ice cream with pistachio sauce (10%) and caramelized pistachio and almond pieces (8%). Macadamia Nut Brittle: Vanilla dairy ice cream with macadamia nut brittle (9.6%). Dark Chocolate & Caramelised Almond: Dairy ice cream with dark chocolate (5.8%, contains 72% cocoa solids) with fat reduced cocoa swirl and roasted almond pieces.
Vanilla dairy ice cream with caramel swirl (10.8%) and caramelised pecan nuts (7.2%).Dairy ice cream with pistachio sauce (10%) and caramelized pistachio and almond pieces (8%).Vanilla dairy ice cream with macadamia nut brittle (9.6%).Dairy ice cream with dark chocolate (5.8%,contains 72% cocoa solids) with fat reduced cocoa swirl and roasted almond pieces.Four mini cups of joy await any nut lover in this collection: Pistachio & Cream, Pralines & Cream, Macadamia Nut Brittle and Dark Chocolate & Caramalised Almonds.To create our luxury and creamy ice cream, we use our unique blending technique to combine four simple and classic ingredients: fresh cream, milk, eggs, and sugar. To that we only add flavour! Why not try our other frozen desserts; Mango & Raspberry Ice Cream Stick Bars, Strawberry Cheesecake Ice Cream for a fruity twist or Gelato Caramel Swirl Ice Cream for a low-calorie alternative.Our minicups are a perfect frozen dessert, great for sharing at parties, when you’re not sure which flavour to choose or as the perfect portion for an on-the-go snack. Why not try our other multipacks, Caramel Collection Minicups for a selection of flavours or Gelato Creamy Fudge Brownie Minciups for a low-calorie option.Häagen-Dazs have been making luxury ice cream like no other since 1960. Our founder, Reuben Mattus’ vision was to make the most extraordinary ice cream the world has ever tasted, a spoonful of joy to escape the everyday. But our commitment to quality has never changed. That means only the best, natural ingredients for our ice creams and absolutely no preservatives, artificial flavours, or colours. So, we make an ice cream like no other – we don’t hold back!Häagen-Dazs ice cream is made with real cream, no artificial flavours or colours and no sweeteners.Häagen-Dazs ice cream is suitable for vegetarians and is Halal and Kosher.Häagen-Dazs is gluten-free. The cup (once rinsed) and cap are recyclable.Pack Size: 4x95ml
© General MillsLotus and Biscoff are trademarks owned by Lotus Bakeries NV and used under license
Made with Real CreamPistachio & Cream, Macadamia Nut Brittle - Gluten-freeSuitable for vegetariansKosher - D
Pack size: 380ML

Allergy Information

Contains: Almonds, Eggs, Macadamia Nut / Queensland Nut, Milk, Nuts, Pecan Nuts, Pistachio Nuts, SoyaMay Contain: Brazil Nuts, Cashew Nuts, Hazelnuts, Walnuts

Net Contents

4 x 95ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Better if you wait 10 mins

(81 g)
Energy
892kJ
213kcal
11%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Ingredients

Fresh Cream (30%), Condensed Skimmed Milk, Sugar, Water, Egg Yolk, Sweetened Condensed Skimmed Milk, Glucose Syrup, Pecans (2.1%), Butter, Salt, Natural Vanilla Flavourings, Thickener (Pectins)

Allergy Information

Storage

Once thawed, do not refreeze. Keep stored below -18 °C.

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 g1 x portion (81 g)%* (81 g)
Energy1101 kJ892 kJ11%
-263 kcal213 kcal
Fat15 g12.1 g17%
of which saturates9.1 g7.4 g37%
Carbohydrate28 g22.6 g9%
of which sugars27.5 g22.3 g25%
Fibre0.2 g0.2 g-
Protein4 g3.2 g6%
Salt0.3 g0.25 g4%
* Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/ 2 000 kcal)---

