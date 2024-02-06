We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

itsu tempura prawns 150g

2.3(3)
£4.30

£28.67/kg

Online only offer - Any 4 for 3 Clubcard Price - Cheapest Product Free - Selected Frozen Products - Ends 26/02

King prawns in a light crispy batterFor easy & delicious recipes visit itsu.com/recipes
Giant size**33% heavier than similar products on the marketOur giant king prawns are coated in a light batter, then flash cooked in crystal clear vegetable oil. This produces millions of tiny air pockets which guarantee a blonde, bobbly, crunchy blanket; just like tempura in a Tokyo restaurant.Simply pop them [frozen] into your oven at home and enjoy as a starter, with noodles & broth, or mix and match with our gyoza & bao'buns for the ultimate party platter.
Eat beautiful6 restaurant grade king prawns in a crispy coatingOven cook from frozenMade with responsibly sourced prawns
Pack size: 150G

Ingredients

King Prawn (Crustacean) (39%), Water, Wheat Flour, Soya Bean Oil, Tapioca Starch, Corn Starch, Corn Flour, Soya Protein, Salt, Stabilisers: Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Triphosphate (Sulphites), Raising Agents***: Sodium Bicarbonate, Calcium Phosphate, Colour: Riboflavin, ***Commonly found in Baking Powder, these make our batter light and crispy

Allergy Information

May contain Egg and Milk. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

This pack contains 6 tempura'prawns

Net Contents

150g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Serving suggestionsTo shareWith noodles & brothWith vegMake your own dipping sauceFirecracker sauce2 tbsp mayonnaise1 tsp sriracha1 tsp lemon juicePonzu sauce2 tbsp soy sauce2 tsp rice vinegar1 tsp lemon juice

