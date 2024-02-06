itsu tempura prawns 150g

King prawns in a light crispy batter For easy & delicious recipes visit itsu.com/recipes

Giant size* *33% heavier than similar products on the market Our giant king prawns are coated in a light batter, then flash cooked in crystal clear vegetable oil. This produces millions of tiny air pockets which guarantee a blonde, bobbly, crunchy blanket; just like tempura in a Tokyo restaurant. Simply pop them [frozen] into your oven at home and enjoy as a starter, with noodles & broth, or mix and match with our gyoza & bao'buns for the ultimate party platter.

Eat beautiful 6 restaurant grade king prawns in a crispy coating Oven cook from frozen Made with responsibly sourced prawns

Pack size: 150G

Ingredients

King Prawn (Crustacean) (39%), Water, Wheat Flour, Soya Bean Oil, Tapioca Starch, Corn Starch, Corn Flour, Soya Protein, Salt, Stabilisers: Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Triphosphate (Sulphites), Raising Agents***: Sodium Bicarbonate, Calcium Phosphate, Colour: Riboflavin, ***Commonly found in Baking Powder, these make our batter light and crispy

Allergy Information

May contain Egg and Milk. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

This pack contains 6 tempura'prawns

Net Contents

150g ℮

Preparation and Usage