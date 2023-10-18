Activia Fibre Apple & Cereal Breakfast Yogurt 4X115g

Yogurt with Apple, Cereals and Walnut Enjoy a flavour-filled fibre* start to your day start to your day with our new Activia Fibre Apple & Cereals yoghurt: Delicious new range with added fibre Great for breakfast Irresistibly creamy and made with crunchy walnuts and wholegrain oats Contributes to your daily recommended fibre intake* Deliciously good for your gut health** Source of calcium* Wake up and to a hearty and delicious blend of smooth and velvety yoghurt, juicy apples and wholegrain cereals - a seriously tasty way to start your day. With added fibre to contribute to your daily recommended intake*, Activia Fibre yoghurts are also a source of calcium and deliciously good for your gut health**. For allergens in our product, please always refer to ingredient list and allergen declaration on pack. * In line with UK & Irish dietary guidelines. One pot is a source of fibre. **Activia contains calcium which contributes to the normal function of digestive enzymes. Enjoy as part of a varied, balanced diet & healthy lifestyle. Explore the full range of yoghurts from Activia, spoonfuls of choice for a tasty addition to your day. From our satisfying breakfast pots, Fibre yoghurts as well as our 0% Fat, No added sugar range, to the tantalising flavours in our Fusion Fruit layers. Which one will you choose?

Enjoy as part of a varied, balanced diet & healthy lifestyle. To find out more about your gut and our delicious yogurts, find us on our websites below: www.danoneactivia.co.uk www.activia.ie

When it comes to your wellbeing, we believe that a happy gut** makes for a happy you. **Activia contains calcium which contributes to the normal function of digestive enzymes. Enjoy as part of a varied, balanced diet & healthy lifestyle. We’ve been perfecting our delicious yoghurts for over 30 years. We ferment our unique blend of 5 active strains, so every little pot is packed with billions of live cultures, helping to create an irresistibly smooth yoghurt experience. Here at Activia, we’re working towards a more sustainable future and aim to have a positive impact on the community around us. As part of that, all our pots are now widely recyclable***, as we continue our work to improve our environmental footprint. As part of the B Corp movement, Activia is committed to using our business as a force for good. After all, the future depends on what we do today. ***In line with OPRL guidelines, excluding lid and label.

Suitable for vegetarians

Pack size: 460G

Contains calcium which contributes to the normal function of digestive enzymes

Source of fibre

Ingredients

Yogurt (Milk), Water, Sugar, Dietary Fibre (Oligofructose) (2.9%), Apple (22%), Wheat (0.5%), Oat (0.3%), Barley (0.3%), Modified Maize Starch, Walnut (0.1%), Thickener (Pectin), Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Calcium Citrate, Sodium Citrate), Flavourings, Colour (Caramel), Cultures (Lactobacillus Bulgaricus, Streptococcus Thermophilus, Lactococcus Lactis, Bifidobacterium Lactis (Bifidus ActiRegularis®)), Cinnamon (0.01%), Salt

Allergy Information

May contain other types of Nuts. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients underlined.

Net Contents

4 x 115g ℮